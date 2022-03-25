CISF personnel suspended after making 80-year-old wheel-chair lady strip at Guwahati Airport

As per her family members, security personnel mandated 'proof' of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress.

At the CISF security checkpoint at Guwahati airport, an 80-year-old disabled, wheelchair-bound lady from Nagaland was forced to strip. As per her family members, security personnel mandated 'proof' of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress. Dolly Kikon, her daughter, claimed this on Twitter.

The CISF has begun the inquiry regarding the matter at the Guwahati airport. The concerned person has been terminated. The DIG of CISF has a dialogue with the passenger, tweeted the CISF. The tweet read that the security and dignity of needy pax go hand in hand. CISF has begun enquiry about the unfortunate incident at the Guwahati airport.

The Guwahati airport also clarified that the passenger was requested to follow the mandatory security screening. The note read that the passenger was travelling from Guwahati to Delhi was asked to go through mandatory security screening. Because the passenger had a metal plate in her hipbone, the CISF team requested additional checks. The mandatory security protocol was politely explained to the passenger. The safety and security of all our passengers is our top priority at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has tweeted that the matter is being investigated.

This happened to the mother of Dolly Kikon, the well-known anthropologist from Nagaland. Dolly tweeted regarding her mother's treatment, expressing her helplessness and tagged the CISF HQ, the Assam chief minister, Guwahati airport, and others.

