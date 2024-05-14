Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    After schools and airport, Tihar Jail in Delhi gets bomb threat e-mail; check details

    The jail administration promptly alerted the Delhi Police about the threat, prompting searches within the prison premises. Known for housing high-profile inmates, Tihar Jail includes prominent politicians, remained on high alert as security personnel scoured the area.

    Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday (May 14) found itself amidst a wave of bomb threats, echoing similar warnings sent to schools, hospitals, and even the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport within the city, according to officials.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Who are the four proposers of PM Narendra Modi's nomination in Varanasi

    Earlier in the day, four hospitals across the national capital received alarming bomb threat emails, causing a stir among authorities. Officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed receiving calls reporting bomb threats targeting the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital.

    Despite the threats, subsequent searches conducted by bomb disposal squads, fire departments, and local law enforcement yielded no evidence of suspicious activities or devices within the hospital premises.

    "This is the fourth instance in the past month that various establishments, including schools, hospitals, and the airport, have been targeted with such threats," stated officials.

    On May 12 (Sunday), approximately 20 hospitals in Delhi were subjected to similar menacing emails, further raising concerns over security protocols. Additionally, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi also received a bomb threat email on the same day, though subsequent investigations dismissed the threats as false alarms.

    Similar hoax threats were sent to around 100 schools in Delhi, along with two in Noida and one in Lucknow, on May 1, originating from a Russian email service. The subsequent panic led to prompt evacuations and heightened security measures, although no credible threats were detected.

    Lights, camera, arrest: Noida crew nabbed while shooting 'kidnapping' scene for reels

    The threat extended beyond Delhi's borders, with schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, receiving alarming emails, triggering evacuations and security sweeps by law enforcement agencies. Fortunately, subsequent investigations revealed no genuine threat, and authorities declared the incidents as hoaxes.

