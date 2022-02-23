Rajasthan Budget 2022: 25 key announcements made by Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented the state budget 2022-23 during which he made a host of announcements ranging from setting up new a new force on the lines of the CISF to the allocation of Rs 1000 crore allocated for tourism development fund.

Let us take a look at some of the Budget provisions

* Formation of 500 mobile police units, 30,000 new cameras will be linked to Abhay Command

* Police outposts to be upgraded to police stations, new police stations to be created

* All employees appointed after January 1, 2004 and later will be eligible for pension scheme before next year.

* Those who use up to 100 units of electricity will be given 50 units free, Rs 3 per unit for those using up to 150 units, Rs 2 per unit for 150 to 200 units.

* Women heads of 1.33 crore Chiranjeevi scheme families will get smartphones with internet connectivity for 3 years.

* Blockchain Center of Excellence worth Rs 30 crore to be set up in Rajasthan

* Mini Secretariat to be built in Laxmangarh, Sikar

* Civil Defense Training Institute will be set up in Jaipur, sub tehsils to be upgraded to tehsils

* State government employees to be given the benefit of 7th pay commission; state government to incur an additional burden of Rs 1000 crores

* Non-accredited journalists will get Covid assistance; the accreditation process will be simplified.

* Petroleum Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region, spread over 383 sq km, will be developed in the Pachpadra area of Barmer.

* Rs 1000 crore allocated for the tourism development fund. Two tourist places to be identified in each district.

* Rajasthan Industrial Security Force will be formed on the lines of CISF; 2000 personnel will be recruited.

* Rs 500 crore for SC/ST Development Fund; Rs 100 crore allocated for EWS families.

* Cyber police stations to be set up in all districts of the state

* Rs 10 crore to be spent on road construction in each assembly

* Expansion of Jaipur Metro

* Development Authority will be made in Udaipur-Kota

* Dam construction will be done at a cost of Rs 1800 crore

* Rs 25 crore budget for Dang, Mewat and Magra area development board

* Recruitment on 1 lakh vacant posts in various government departments

* A 250-room hostel worth Rs 300 crore to be constructed for the youth at Udaipur House in Delhi where students preparing for competitive exams will stay.

* Drinking water to be made available to 12.24 lakh households in 5833 villages.

* Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme coverage increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

* REET exam will be held in July 2022, the application fee will not be charged from previous candidates.

