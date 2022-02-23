  • Facebook
    Rajasthan Budget 2022 Live Updates: CM Ashok Gehlot to unveil separate agriculture budget

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is presenting his state budget 2022-23, which, according to him, will live up to the aspirations and expectations of the people of the state. 

    Gehlot is presenting the fourth budget of his third tenure as the chief minister. The Budget statement of Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, will have a first-of-its-kind feature -- a separate agriculture budget.

    The Rajasthan chief minister took to Twitter to inform, "For the first time in the history of Rajasthan, a separate Krishi Budget will be presented too for the farmers."

    How to watch the Budget presentation?

    The Rajasthan Budget presentation will be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

    Key announcements expected

    Amid allegations that the government had not fulfilled the election promise of a total farm loan waiver, the Gehlot government is tabling a separate agriculture budget. According to reports, the government may announce to waive loans worth Rs 2500 crore taken by farmers from commercial banks.

    Rajasthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat had earlier said that expectations of farmers, women, youth and businessmen in Rajasthan will be fulfilled in the Budget by Chief Minister Gehlot. It will benefit every village and city in the state, she said.

    Congress sources said that the Budget could focus on getting momentum to industry and new employment opportunities.

    What the Opposition is saying

    Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia has already slammed the Congress government in the state. Poonia said that at least seven declarations that the Gehlot government made in its budget two years ago are still incomplete.

