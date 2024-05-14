AAP to be named as accused in alleged liquor policy scam, ED tells Delhi HC

The Enforcement Directorate is looking into the money laundering aspect of the alleged scheme, and the action comes only days after the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Delhi High Court that the Aam Aadmi Party would be identified as an accused in the alleged liquor policy fraud, which has resulted in the detention of three key party members, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This will be the first court case in which a political party is identified as an accused party.

The ED issued the statement in response to former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's bail request in the money laundering case. The ED's lawyer stated that the AAP would be named a co-accused in the next prosecution complaint (charge sheet) before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who is hearing arguments on Sisodia's bail application.

The ED's lawyer further noted that the accused are making tremendous efforts to postpone the filing of charges in the case. While requesting bail, Sisodia's counsel argued that the ED and CBI are still arresting persons in the money laundering and corruption cases, and that the trial will not be completed swiftly.

"In terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), your entire argument is that the benefits were directed to a political party. That political party has yet to be charged or impleaded. How do you respond to that? The political party is the benefit, according to you," the bench inquired.

Under the excise policy, introduced in November 2021, the Delhi government withdrew from retail sale of liquor and allowed private licensees to run stores. In July 2022, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar flagged gross violations in the policy and alleged "undue benefits" to liquor licensees. The policy was scrapped in September that year.

