CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till August 8 by Delhi court in CBI case; check details

In a significant development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday (July 25) extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8. Kejriwal, who is currently in Tihar Jail, appeared for the hearing via video conference. The court has instructed Tihar Jail authorities to produce Kejriwal via video conference on July 31.

In addition to extending Kejriwal's custody, the court also extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha, and other accused individuals in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy of 2021-22.

Despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the ED case, Kejriwal remains in Tihar Jail due to his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the excise policy.

In the previous hearing, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended CM Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 25. Kejriwal was produced via video conference from Tihar Jail. The court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide copies of the supplementary charge sheet to Kejriwal's counsel and other accused individuals.

On July 9, the court acknowledged the supplementary charge sheet filed against Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). It also took note of the supplementary charge sheets filed against Vinod Chauhan and Ashish Mathur.

Following the cognizance of these charge sheets, the court issued production warrants for Arvind Kejriwal, Vinod Chauhan, and the AAP. Summons through the Investigating Officer (IO) were issued to Ashish Mathur. These constitute the seventh and eighth supplementary charge sheets in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise policy.

