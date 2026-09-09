A woman travelling by train went viral after a video showed her serving chicken and rice to her family from pots and pans carried onboard. The clip sparked a mixed response online. Some users defended the family for bringing homemade food, while others questioned public etiquette and cleanliness.

A woman has gone viral after a video showed her serving chicken and rice to her family from several pots and pans carried onboard a train. The video, being widely shared on social media, shows the woman sitting on an upper berth with containers of food around her. She takes rice from one pot and serves it on plates before adding chicken from another container. She then appears to serve the meal to family members travelling with her.

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The clip triggered a mixed response online, with some users questioning the practice while others defended the family for bringing their own food.

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'Why does it bother you what they eat?'

Several users said passengers should be free to carry homemade food if they are not disturbing others.

One user asked, “Why does it bother you what they eat?” Another suggested that passengers bring food from home because railway meals may not always be appealing.

Others joked about the elaborate meal, with one commenter saying it was better that the woman had brought the food rather than trying to cook it inside the train.

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At the same time, some users criticised the practice and raised questions about cleanliness, space and public etiquette inside train compartments.

Videos of passengers carrying or preparing elaborate meals during train journeys have surfaced repeatedly on social media.

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Recently, a viral clip showed a man turning his train berth into what appeared to be a mini kitchen while preparing sandwiches for his family.

The latest video has once again divided viewers between those who see homemade food as a practical choice and those who believe elaborate meals should be avoided in shared public spaces.