Chhattisgarh CM makes huge announcement on Diwali, promises Rs 15,000 annually to each woman if Congress wins

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday announced an annual financial assistance Rs 15,000 to women under the ‘Griha Lakshmi Yojana’, if Congress retains power in the state after the Assembly elections. Baghel said that the women will be given the amount directly into their bank accounts.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari, an important decision has been taken for women power in the state. As soon as the Congress government is formed, the women of the state will be given Rs 15,000 per year directly into their accounts under the "Chhattisgarh Griha Lakshmi Yojana,” Baghel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

According to Baghel, women in the state would not have to wait in queue or fill out any paperwork in order to participate in the programme.

The announcement comes after Chhattisgarh has already voted for 20 seats of its 90-member Assembly. Baghel, who is being investigated for his alleged role in the Mahadev app scandal, has earlier exuded confidence that the Congress will return to power in Chhattisgarh.

In its manifesto for Chhattisgarh, the Congress has promised to increase paddy procurement in the state to 20 quintals an acre from 15 quintals an acre, a key promise in a primarily agricultural state. The party has also promised to make education free from 'KG to PG' -- from kindergarten to post-graduate degrees.

The first phase of Assembly elections was held on November 7 and the second phase will take place on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3.

