Chennai weather today is expected to remain overcast, with temperatures ranging from 27.7°C to 38°C and a 57% chance of rain. Check humidity, UV index, sunrise and sunset timings.

4th September, 2026: There are chances of an overcast sky in Chennai today, along with a high temperature. However, there are moderate chances of rain, adding to the possibility of discomfort due to high humidity levels. Following is a summary of weather forecast for the coming day.

Temperature to Go Up to 38°C

The maximum temperature in Chennai is estimated to rise up to 38°C, and the minimum temperature is anticipated to remain at 27.7°C. Despite the cloudiness, high temperature during the daytime could lead to hot weather. There are 57% chances of rainfall.

Humidity Level to be Around 65%

The humidity level will be about 65%, making the outdoors seem more humid than the actual temperature. The atmospheric pressure will be around 101 kPa.

UV index for the coming day will be 2.3, reflecting that the UV exposure level would be relatively low.

Sunrise and Sunset Timing

The time of sunrise in Chennai would be around 5:58 AM, whereas the time of sunset will be around 6:19 PM.

Those who plan on being outdoors need to be prepared for different weather changes because of the possibility of rain.