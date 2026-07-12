A 14-year-old boy, Mohammad Asif, was injured in a bear attack in Doda, J&K, suffering injuries to his head, face, and back. After being stabilised at GMC Doda, he was referred to GMC Jammu. This is the fourth such case in the area.

A 14-year-old boy injured in a bear attack has been stabilised and referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for further treatment, with hospital authorities saying it is the fourth such case reported in Doda.

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Boy Stabilised and Referred, Says Hospital

GMC Doda Superintendent Tanveer Ahmed said on Sunday the boy, identified as Mohammad Asif, sustained injuries to his head, face and back in the attack.

"A 14-year-old boy, Mohammad Asif, was attacked by a bear, sustaining injuries to his head, face, and back. We have stabilised the patient's condition and found that he has a head injury. We are referring him to Jammu Medical College," Ahmed said.

He added that this was the fourth such case reported by the hospital. "This is our fourth such case. We appeal to people to inform us about such incidents as soon as possible. If a case is severe, we will refer the patient to Jammu Medical College," he said.