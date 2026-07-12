A war of words erupted between Congress and BRS in Telangana over the Kaleshwaram project, with KTR slamming CM Revanth Reddy's 'blood on crops' and 'belt treatment' remarks and demanding an apology while vowing to fight for farmers' rights.

KTR Accuses Congress of Having 'Blood on Hands' The BRS chief has accused the Chief Minister of making inflammatory remarks and said the BRS was ready to fight for farmers' rights, asserting that the party would continue to raise its voice for irrigation and water supply in Telangana. "If people ask for water, will you answer by saying you'll spill blood? What kind of bloodthirsty person are you? Has your thirst for blood still not been quenched? For 60 years, you oppressed Telangana and drank its lifeblood. Wasn't that enough? How much more blood does the Congress Party--like a wolf that has developed a taste for Telangana's blood- want? You are the ones who gunned down Telangana's children as if they were birds and shed rivers of blood in the name of encounter killings! You are the monsters who shot dead seven young men in 1952 and revelled in bloodshed!" KTR said. Rao accused the Congress of having "blood on its hands" and demanding that farmers be provided water instead of what he described as "threats."KTR said the BRS was prepared to "shed blood" for the rights of farmers if needed, while alleging that the Congress government was failing to address the concerns of drought-hit farmers. "You are the killers who opened fire on 369 beloved sons and daughters during the 1969 Telangana movement, spilling their blood! You are the beasts who claimed the lives of nearly a thousand people during the second phase of the Telangana movement! The hands of the Congress Party are stained with the blood of Telangana's children! The claws of the Congress monster are marked with the blood of Telangana!" he further added."If it's our blood you want, we'll give you as much as you ask--but give water to the farmers! We are people who fought with everything we had for the sake of this state. We are ready to shed as much blood as necessary for our farmers! We are the ones who waged relentless struggles for Telangana's water rights! If this ruthless Congress government says it will provide water only in exchange for blood, then we are prepared to shed our blood! Satisfy your thirst for blood if you must--but at least quench the thirst of the drought-stricken fields with water," he said. 'Blood for Crops, Belt Treatment': CM's Remarks that Triggered Row This comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made sharp remarks against KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, saying their "blood" would help farmers cultivate crops and that they needed "belt treatment." The remarks triggered a strong reaction from the BRS, with the party accusing the Chief Minister of using inflammatory language and demanding an apology."Ask them (BRS leaders KTR & Harish Rao) to go there (Kaleshwaram) and jump into the water, tying a stone to themselves. We will lose the 'Shani' (bad luck). They have committed sins and are roaming around, lying to people. This is unfortunate. KCR is ashamed and staying in the farmhouse. These (KTR & Harish Rao) are shameless... If you cut them (BRS leaders) and spill their blood on the farms, farmers will be able to cultivate their crops. Their ego and fat will be enough for the crops ... They are being oversmart (BRS leaders & retired engineers). They need belt treatment. If you want, you can go and see there or send some experts. We will bear the expenses. Because they are lying, I am telling you the actual facts," Reddy said yesterday. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A war of words erupted between the ruling Congress government and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana over the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, with BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks. KTR demanded an apology for his "blood on crops" and "belt treatment" statements.The BRS chief has accused the Chief Minister of making inflammatory remarks and said the BRS was ready to fight for farmers' rights, asserting that the party would continue to raise its voice for irrigation and water supply in Telangana. "If people ask for water, will you answer by saying you'll spill blood? What kind of bloodthirsty person are you? Has your thirst for blood still not been quenched? For 60 years, you oppressed Telangana and drank its lifeblood. Wasn't that enough? How much more blood does the Congress Party--like a wolf that has developed a taste for Telangana's blood- want? You are the ones who gunned down Telangana's children as if they were birds and shed rivers of blood in the name of encounter killings! You are the monsters who shot dead seven young men in 1952 and revelled in bloodshed!" KTR said. Rao accused the Congress of having "blood on its hands" and demanding that farmers be provided water instead of what he described as "threats."KTR said the BRS was prepared to "shed blood" for the rights of farmers if needed, while alleging that the Congress government was failing to address the concerns of drought-hit farmers. "You are the killers who opened fire on 369 beloved sons and daughters during the 1969 Telangana movement, spilling their blood! You are the beasts who claimed the lives of nearly a thousand people during the second phase of the Telangana movement! The hands of the Congress Party are stained with the blood of Telangana's children! The claws of the Congress monster are marked with the blood of Telangana!" he further added."If it's our blood you want, we'll give you as much as you ask--but give water to the farmers! We are people who fought with everything we had for the sake of this state. We are ready to shed as much blood as necessary for our farmers! We are the ones who waged relentless struggles for Telangana's water rights! If this ruthless Congress government says it will provide water only in exchange for blood, then we are prepared to shed our blood! Satisfy your thirst for blood if you must--but at least quench the thirst of the drought-stricken fields with water," he said.This comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made sharp remarks against KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, saying their "blood" would help farmers cultivate crops and that they needed "belt treatment." The remarks triggered a strong reaction from the BRS, with the party accusing the Chief Minister of using inflammatory language and demanding an apology."Ask them (BRS leaders KTR & Harish Rao) to go there (Kaleshwaram) and jump into the water, tying a stone to themselves. We will lose the 'Shani' (bad luck). They have committed sins and are roaming around, lying to people. This is unfortunate. KCR is ashamed and staying in the farmhouse. These (KTR & Harish Rao) are shameless... If you cut them (BRS leaders) and spill their blood on the farms, farmers will be able to cultivate their crops. Their ego and fat will be enough for the crops ... They are being oversmart (BRS leaders & retired engineers). They need belt treatment. If you want, you can go and see there or send some experts. We will bear the expenses. Because they are lying, I am telling you the actual facts," Reddy said yesterday. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source