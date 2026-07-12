Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the Congress for using Lord Ram for politics. Delhi BJP's Harsh Malhotra also hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "political Hindu" for organising 'Sundarkand Path' recitations.

Shekhawat Accuses Congress of Using Lord Ram for Politics

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday accused the Congress of using Lord Ram for political purposes, alleging that the opposition party had earlier denied the deity's existence but was now trying to portray itself as a devotee.

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Speaking to reporters here, he said the Congress' "intentions, tactics and character" were well known to the public. "The Congress party's intentions, tactics, and character have long been evident to the public. These Congress members belong to the very clan that denied the existence of Lord Ram. They even filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming that Ram was a figment of imagination," Shekhawat said.

He further alleged that after facing electoral setbacks, Congress leaders changed their approach. "After the public rejected them, they were frequently seen offering water at Shiva temples and wearing the 'janeu'. Now, viewing Lord Ram merely as a political opportunity, those who once denied his existence are once again attempting to portray themselves as devotees of Ram by wearing the 'janeu'," Shekhawat said.

BJP, AAP Spar Over Kejriwal's 'Sundarkand Path'

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Sunday launched a scathing attack on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, labelling him a "political Hindu" and dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Sundarkand Path' as "theatrics" and a "charade."

The remarks follow the participation of Arvind Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia, in a Sundarkand Path held at Japanese Park on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader accused Kejriwal of using religion for political gain when elections are near. "Today, Mr Kejriwal is once again reminded of Lord Ram. He is a 'political Hindu.' His theatrics have begun anew. Back in January 2024, he had organised Sundarkand recitations, held once a month on Tuesdays at several locations throughout the year because the 2024 elections were approaching. Now, he has once again resorted to this Sundarkand charade," Malhotra said.

Kejriwal Hits Back at BJP

However, Kejriwal hit back at the BJP, suggesting that those opposing the recitation of the 'Sundarkand' possess "demonic tendencies". "Lord Rama had said - 'In Kaliyuga, people with demonic tendencies will oppose the recitation of the Sundarakanda'," Kejriwal wrote, directly responding to the offensive launched by the Delhi BJP.

This comes amid a brewing political war of words over Kejriwal's religious outreach, which the BJP described as a "political gimmick".

The Sunderkand Path, led by Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders, is part of a campaign against the allegations of donation theft at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

During a press conference today, Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on the BJP while accusing the ruling party of using "Raam Naam" to garner votes.

He said that the BJP has "betrayed Lord Ram". He also demanded that the "thieves" and "dacoits" behind the Ram Mandir donation theft row must be punished and hanged. (ANI)