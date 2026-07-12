YSRCP spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav was taken into custody by Telangana Police from his Guntur home. The arrest is for allegedly making offensive remarks, referring to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as a 'Zomato delivery person' during a TV debate.

YSRCP Leader Arrested for 'Zomato' Jibe

Telangana Police took Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav into custody on Sunday from his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The arrest follows allegations of offensive remarks made against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in which he was referred to as a "Zomato delivery person" during a recent television debate.

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Telangana Police noted that Nagarjuna had participated in a debate on a private news channel. He is alleged to have made offensive comments referring to Revanth Reddy as a "Zomato delivery person" during the debate.

According to the YSRCP, Telangana Police took YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson Nagarjuna Yadav into custody from the Nallapadu Police Station limits in Guntur. Yadav allegedly made objectionable remarks against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Police reportedly informed Nagarjuna Yadav's family that details regarding the action would be shared with the Nallapadu Police Station in Guntur.

CM Reddy Faces Criticism from BRS

Meanwhile, Telangana CM Reddy is facing criticism from other opposition parties over his recent remarks, with BRS accusing the CM of using inflammatory language against political opponents.

BRS leader Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, accusing him of using inflammatory language against political opponents while neglecting the state's irrigation needs amid drought conditions. Rao described the Chief Minister's recent media interaction as "disturbing and unbecoming of a constitutional office", alleging that it reflected "lies, abusive language and a disturbing mindset".

Revanth Reddy Confident of 2029 Victory

On the other hand, on Friday, CM Reddy reaffirmed the slogan "Aur Ek Baar, Congress Sarkar", exuding confidence that Congress would register a landslide victory in the 2029 Assembly elections by winning 117 out of the proposed 182 Assembly seats and 20 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats after the proposed delimitation exercise.

Predicting that the next Assembly elections would likely be held in May or June 2029, Revanth Reddy said Congress would return to power for a second consecutive term. "I am predicting the election results 36 months in advance. Congress will win 117 out of the 182 Assembly seats and 20 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana," he declared.

The Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing it of spreading "fake surveys" to create a false narrative about the Congress government's prospects. He questioned the credibility of such surveys when neither the election schedule nor reservation policies had been finalised.

Highlights Government's Welfare Initiatives

Highlighting his government's welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the Congress administration was working tirelessly for farmers and the poor. He said the government had continued implementing schemes such as "Rythu Bandhu" and "Shaadi Mubarak", while also providing fine-quality rice, 200 units of free electricity, Indiramma houses, increasing Rythu Bharosa assistance to Rs 12,000, and implementing farm loan waivers.

(ANI)