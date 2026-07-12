Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the mass plantation of 1.25 crore trees in Gandhinagar. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 405 crore, and inaugurated 101 Oxygen Parks and 155 electric buses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday led the mass plantation of around 1.25 crore trees under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's 'Mission Five Million Trees' campaign and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for various public-oriented development projects worth approximately Rs 405 crore undertaken jointly by the AMC, AUDA, and the Roads and Buildings Department.

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According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the programme, held at Science City in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, also witnessed the inauguration of 101 Oxygen Parks across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and 155 AC Electric BRTS - AMTS buses.

A 'Jan Abhiyan' for Environmental Conservation

Addressing the gathering, Shah said that an unprecedented 'Jan Abhiyan' (people's campaign) has been launched in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and Ahmedabad city for environmental conservation and the protection of the Earth. Under this initiative, a remarkable target of planting 1,25,93,513 trees in a single day across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency was achieved, setting a new record.

He highlighted that a separate ambitious campaign to plant 50 lakh trees across Ahmedabad's three Lok Sabha constituencies is also progressing rapidly. He appreciated the efforts of the AMC and thanked the team for accomplishing this seemingly impossible task within just three months. The Union Home Minister said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the initiative has now evolved into a mass movement. As many as 1,37,812 citizens from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency have pledged to plant five trees each in their residential societies, while 28,544 citizens from Ahmedabad's other parliamentary constituencies have also taken the same pledge.

Recalling PM's mantra of 'Van Sathe Jan and Prakruti Sathe Pragati', he said that the plantation drive includes species such as Goras Ambli, Sheesham, Banyan, and Peepal, each having a lifespan of over 100 years. The trees planted today, he said, will provide shade and environmental benefits to many future generations. He expressed his firm resolve to increase the green cover in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency from 11.23 per cent to 20 per cent.

Development and Green Mobility Initiatives

To reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, 80 new electric BRTS buses and 75 electric AMTS buses were inaugurated. With this addition, Ahmedabad BRTS has become the country's only completely pollution-free bus service. Presenting an overview of the development works, he said that projects worth a total of Rs 28,492 crore have been completed so far in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Expressing concern over rising carbon emissions, Amit Shah said that increasing tree cover is essential to keep the Earth livable for future generations. He appealed to every citizen to install solar rooftops on their homes and plant trees in every corner of their residential societies so that future generations can be protected from rising temperatures and damage to the ozone layer.

CM Patel Highlights State's Environmental Initiatives

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the PM has shown the nation a new path by promoting development along with environmental conservation. He added that PM's vision of 'Van Sathe Jan and Prakruti Sathe Pragati' is being brought to life under the leadership of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Appreciating the record-breaking plantation drive achieved through public participation, he said that tree plantation has now become a nationwide people's movement.

He noted that the PM has given the mantra of 'Back to Basics' for environmental conservation and added that protecting the environment should remain the foremost objective in every sector, including water and electricity. He emphasised that when PM served as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, he established the country's first dedicated Climate Change Department. Referring to the PM's efforts to improve groundwater levels, the Chief Minister said that under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, large-scale work is being undertaken to recharge rainwater into the ground. Responding to the PM's call, the historic task of constructing 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district has been completed.

In addition, under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, 10.96 crore trees have been planted across the state, Oxygen Parks have been developed in cities, and more than 14,000 trees have been planted across around 82 Namo Vans, significantly increasing urban green cover. Speaking about the development of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the objective is to make it the most developed parliamentary constituency in the country. He added that the inauguration of various public utility development projects has significantly enhanced the ease of living for citizens. He appealed to the people to work collectively towards fulfilling the PM's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and to make Ahmedabad a cleaner, healthier, and greener metropolis.

Public-Private Partnership for a Greener Ahmedabad

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot delivered the welcome address and presented statistical details of the mass tree plantation drive. As part of the programme, AMC opened a total of 101 Oxygen Parks to strengthen environmental conservation. With the addition of 61 new Oxygen Parks, the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency now has a total of 73 Oxygen Parks. A special e-book containing details of all these parks, including the number of trees and their locations, was also launched to help citizens access the information easily.

Additionally, in the presence of the Union Home Minister, Memorandums of Understanding were signed with ITC India Ltd., Vishwanath Realtors, Association of Automobile Dealers, Sheetal Infrastructure, IFFCO, and GUDA for tree plantation and their maintenance for a continuous period of three years with the objective of transforming Ahmedabad city and the entire Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency into 'Hariyali Lok Sabha'.

Tree plantation was also carried out at Gota Godhavi Canal, Bhadaj, Savannah Party Plot, Sarkhej, and the NDDB Plot at Vadaj in the presence of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister. The event was attended by the State President and MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela, Members of Parliament Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, along with MLAs Amit Shah, Amul Bhatt, Jitu Patel, Kaushik Jain, Amit Thaker, Dineshhsinh Kushwaha, Kanchan Radadiya, Payal Kukrani, Babusinh Jadav, Kanubhai Patel, Babubhai J Patel, Smt. Ritaben Patel, IFFCO Chairman Dilip Sanghani, State Chief Secretary MK Das, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, City President Prerak Shah, Deputy Mayor Anjubehn Shah, Standing Committee Chairman KamleshPatel, along with other Corporation office-bearers, officials, corporators, leaders, and citizens in large numbers. (ANI)