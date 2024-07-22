Centre lifts ban on govt officials joining RSS: Sangh says move will 'strengthen democratic system' (WATCH)

National publicity head of RSS Sunil Ambekar said that the Centre's decision to lift the ban on government employees participating in the Sangh activities strengthens India's democratic system.

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday (July 22) welcomed the Centre's decision to lift the decades-old ban on government officials participating in the Sangh activities.

Responding to the Centre's move, National publicity head of RSS Sunil Ambekar said, "For the last 99 years, RSS has been continuously involved in the reconstruction of the nation and service to the society. Due to the contribution of the Sangh in national security, unity-integrity and taking the society along during times of natural disaster, various types of leadership of the country have also praised the role of the Sangh from time to time."

" Due to its political interests, the then government had baselessly banned the government employees from participating in the activities of a constructive organisation like the Sangh. The present government decision is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India," he added.

”The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum)..dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980,” the purported order read.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the ban, which remained in place even during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, was lifted on July 9.



