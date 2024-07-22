Centre dumps decades-old rule that banned govt employees from joining RSS, sparks political row

The Modi-led government recently lifted the ban on government officers participating in RSS activities, a move criticized by Congress leaders. BJP's Amit Malviya highlighted the withdrawal of a 58-year-old "unconstitutional" directive.

New Delhi: The Modi-led government issued an order lifting the ban on government officers participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities last week. The move faced strong criticism from Congress leaders. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP's IT department, shared a screenshot of the order and stated that the Modi government had withdrawn an “unconstitutional” directive issued 58 years ago.

Taking to X, Malviya wrote, "The unconstitutional order issued 58 years ago, in 1966, imposing a ban on Govt employees taking part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been withdrawn by the Modi Govt. The original order shouldn’t have been passed in the first place."

"The ban was imposed because, on 7 Nov 1966, there was a massive anti-cow-slaughter protest at the Parliament. RSS-Jana Sangh mobilised support in lakhs. Many died in police firing," he said.

"On 30 Nov 1966, shaken by the RSS-Jana Sangh clout, Indira Gandhi banned Govt staff from joining the RSS," Malviya added.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh shared an office memorandum dated July 9, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, regarding the participation of government servants in RSS activities.

”The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum)..dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980,” the purported order read.

Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel had banned the RSS in February 1948 following Gandhi ji's assassination. Subsequently, the ban was withdrawn on assurances of good behaviour. Even after this the RSS never flew the Tiranga in Nagpur."

"The bureaucracy can now come in knickers too I suppose," Ramesh jibed.

Here's a look at how political parties reacted to the ban on govt employees taking part in RSS activities:

"The BJP government is permitting the government servants to participate in RSS activities. It is totally wrong. The oath of RSS states that they don't believe in pluralism, they talk Hindu nationalism. I believe that cultural organisations should not be permitted. There are many cultural organisations that believe in communist ideology. Do NDA allies believe in this decision?" says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Now, they (government employees) will be able to openly work for them (BJP) by getting affiliated with RSS. This is condemnable. The government employees will now keep their personal interests ahead while working (for the government)," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"I feel this is a Jugalbandi of RSS-BJP. Today the BJP government is taking such a decision to end the resentment of Mohan Bhagwat over the comment he made a few days ago. Today UPSC, NTA are in such a bad state because RSS people are infiltrating every section of the government," says MP Gaurav Gogoi.

On government employees can now participate in RSS activities, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram says, "This calls into question the neutrality of bureaucracy itself. A serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation...There was a reason why the membership of the organisation was banned. The government should explain why they reinstated the ban."



