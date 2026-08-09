A video showing a ceiling fan falling on a child while he was reading the Quran at a madrasa has gone viral on social media. The child is seen crying in pain as a maulavi quickly picks him up and takes him for treatment. Other students appear shocked by the incident, prompting viewers to raise concerns about safety and maintenance at the madrasa.

A child was left frightened and in pain after a ceiling fan suddenly fell on him while he was studying at a madrasa. The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows a group of around children sitting together and studying when the ceiling fan suddenly comes loose and falls on one of them.

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Maulavi rushes to help child

The child immediately cries out after being struck by the falling fan. A maulavi seen in the vial video quickly gets up, picks up the injured child and appears to comfort him. He then takes the child away for medical treatment.

The other students sitting nearby can be seen looking shocked and frightened after witnessing the unexpected incident.

The video does not provide clear details about the child's injuries or his current condition. The exact location of the madrasa and whether any official action has been taken are also not clear from the information accompanying the viral footage.

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Video sparks safety concerns

The incident has led to concern among social media users, with many questioning how a ceiling fan could fall in a room where children were studying.

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Several viewers called for greater attention to the maintenance and safety of buildings used by children. Some also demanded accountability if negligence is found to have caused the incident.

Others reacted emotionally to the footage, with some describing the child's survival as fortunate.

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