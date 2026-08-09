The BJP's ST Morcha held a convention in Koppal, demanding the restoration of 7% reservation for the ST community. Leaders like B Sriramulu accused the Congress government of blocking the quota and indulging in widespread corruption.

The BJP's ST Morcha organised an 'ST Community Awareness Convention' in Koppal on Sunday, demanding social justice and the restoration of 7 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Tribe community. The convention was held to demonstrate unity among BJP ST leaders on the reservation issue and to protest against the Congress government.

Addressing the gathering, former Minister and BJP leader B Sriramulu launched a sharp attack on the Congress government. "Our community leaders are united. The BJP government had given our community 7% reservation. We are holding this convention today to demand that reservation back," Sriramulu said. "BJP implemented the reservation that Babasaheb Ambedkar provided in the Constitution. But after this Congress government came to power, it snatched away that reservation. The main objective of this fight is to get back that reservation," he added.

Sriramulu attacks Congress over corruption

Calling it the "stubborn attitude" of the Congress government, Sriramulu alleged, "This government makes ministers out of those who indulge in corruption. It makes ministers out of those who looted the money of the ST community and destroyed the future of our children."

"This tradition is not new. The first corruption after India got independence was done by Jawaharlal Nehru. That tradition continues even today during Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's time. There is corruption in the Congress party at the speed of an aircraft," he claimed.

"People gave Narendra Modi an opportunity because they want a corruption-free country. Today, the money of our community has been looted. That money must be returned. Reservation must be given for the future of our children," he demanded.

Demands Minister Nagendra's resignation

Targeting Minister B Nagendra, Sriramulu said, "If Congress had respect for the law and the Constitution, it would not have given a ministerial post to Nagendra. Congress always supports corrupt people."

"Is it a tradition to make corrupt people ministers again? This is not someone's personal money. This is public money and community money meant for the future of our community and our children," he said.

"If they have respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar, they should immediately take Nagendra's resignation," Sriramulu urged. He appealed to Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, senior leader A Narayanaswamy, Hemalatha Nayak, G Janardhana Reddy, and all MLAs from the region, "Do not allow the House to function until Nagendra resigns. If he has any self-respect, Nagendra should resign."

Commenting on alleged misuse of Gruha Lakshmi funds, Sriramulu said, "This government is like 'Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves'. As the king, so are the people. They know this government will not return in 2028. That is why they are busy looting money now. Nagendra is not the only one. There are many other ministers."

'Injustice to ST community': Raju Gouda

BJP former Minister Raju Gouda who also addressed the convention said, "Earlier, our BJP government had implemented 7 per cent reservation. After this Congress government came, it blocked it and reduced it to 3 per cent," he said.

"Whenever we raise this issue, they cite a court stay. If there is a stay on jobs, they have also cut education reservation to 3 per cent. Overall, this Congress government is doing injustice to the ST community. In protest, we are holding this awareness convention today," Raju Gouda stated.

The BJP leaders vowed to continue the agitation until the 7 per cent reservation is restored and action is taken against those involved in alleged irregularities in ST welfare funds. (ANI)