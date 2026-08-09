BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan highlighted the party's commitment to tribal empowerment, stating that initiatives under Naveen Patnaik's 24-year governance, like the Special Development Councils, have become a 'model for the entire country'.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan on Sunday highlighted the party's long-standing commitment to tribal empowerment and heritage, stating that the initiatives taken under Naveen Patnaik's 24-year governance have become a "model for the entire country."

Reflecting on the BJD's legacy, she noted that the initiatives taken under Patnaik's leadership have set a benchmark that other states are now following. "Under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, the BJD government initiated many programs that serve as a model for the country. A unique step was the setting up of Special Development Councils (SDCs) in 23 districts for the preservation and promotion of tribal history, culture, and traditional knowledge," she said.

Adivasi Diwas Celebrations in Odisha

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, also celebrated as International Adivasi Diwas in Odisha, Sujata detailed the grand celebrations held at the BJD headquarters at Shankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. BJD chief and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik participated in the celebrations. "August 9 is the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, as proclaimed by the United Nations. Today in Odisha, we celebrated it as International Adivasi Diwas. At Shankha Bhavan, there was a big programme where tribes from all over Odisha attended, and our leader, Naveen Patnaik, came and spoke to all of them," she said.

Discussions on Rights and Empowerment

Extending her wishes to the tribal communities, the former 2000-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer who joined the Biju Janata Dal in June this year, emphasised that the discussions went beyond just celebration, focusing on the fundamental rights of the indigenous people. "We discussed culture, tradition, traditional knowledge, folk songs, history, the bravery of our tribal communities, and the glorious history and culture they have. But we also discussed rights and empowerment. Biju Janata Dal always believes in service-based politics, seva-based politics, and governance based on empowerment," she added.

A Model for Tribal Empowerment

Sujata further pointed out that the BJD government's policies over the last two decades have set a benchmark for other states. She specifically mentioned the establishment of Special Development Councils (SDCs) as a landmark achievement. "Under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, during his 24 years of governance in Odisha, the BJD government had taken up many initiatives which are a model for the entire country, and they have been followed in many other states too. Setting up Special Development Councils for 23 districts for the preservation and promotion of tribal history and culture is a very unique step," the BJD leader said.

Strengthening Roots, Providing Wings

She noted that the party's vision was to balance traditional roots with modern aspirations. "For our tribal brothers and sisters, the BJD government strengthened their roots and heritage, as well as allowed them and gave them wings to fly in the world, prove themselves and have a voice in the world," she said.

Commitment to the Future

Further, Karthikeyan stated that the party remains focused on the future. "Gen Z is the future of our country and our State, and we are very proud of them. The Biju Janata Dal stands strongly behind Gen Z," she said. (ANI)