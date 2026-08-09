Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended a programme for Saint Guru Ravidas's 650th birth anniversary in Mumbai, praying for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He also paid tribute to freedom fighters on Quit India Day, highlighting government development.

Goyal Attends Saint Ravidas Anniversary, Prays for 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday attended the "Jan Samwaad" programme in Mumbai, a ceremonial event honouring Saint Guru Ravidas Maharaj on his 650th birth anniversary, and prayed for India to emerge as a "Viksit Bharat" and a "Vishwa Guru" by 2047. He also highlighted the nationwide "Kalash Vandan Abhiyan" launched to commemorate the occasion.

Speaking to the reporters, Goyal said, "Today you witnessed the tremendous enthusiasm surrounding the 'Kalash Vandan Abhiyan', an initiative we launched nationwide to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas Maharaj."

He said the participation of people from different sections of society reflected the impact of the initiatives undertaken by the government. "The zeal with which people from all walks of life, and specifically our brothers and sisters from the Charmakar community, across North Mumbai have joined this programme clearly reflects the impact of the work done by PM Modi over the past 12 years," Goyal said.

Paying tribute to Saint Ravidas, he said, "Today, as I bow in reverence to Saint Ravidas, I seek his blessings to guide us all onto the right path."

Goyal further expressed hope for the country's progress, saying, "May Mumbai and Maharashtra surge ahead in development, and may the entire nation of India emerge as a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and a 'Vishwa Guru' (Global Leader) by 2047, serving the entire world."

Pays Tribute on Quit India Day

Goyal also paid tribute to freedom fighters on the occasion of Quit India Day, saying, "The manner in which our freedom fighters sacrificed themselves for the nation's independence, devoting their entire lives solely to the cause of freedom without a thought for their own personal joys or sorrows, serves as an inspiration to us all." He further said, "Following the path they showed us empowers us to contribute significantly to taking the country forward. Today marks 'Quit India Day,' commemorating the time our freedom fighters compelled the British to leave India."

Highlights Government's Development Efforts

Highlighting the government's efforts towards development, Goyal said, "We are working together to eradicate the social ills and misconceptions that still persist in our society. I am fully confident in this, given the rapid pace at which India is progressing, emerging as the world's fastest-growing economy, and the speed with which prosperity is reaching every individual, alongside the way various schemes are extending to every corner of the nation."

(ANI)