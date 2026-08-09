Shambhu Keot, brother of a deceased TMC worker, refused to meet Mamata Banerjee, demanding justice for his brother's alleged death in police custody. Concurrently, Banerjee's car was attacked with stones, which she blamed on the BJP and police inaction.

Shambhu Keot, the brother of deceased Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Birju Keot on Sunday said he did not want to speak with former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she was allegedly attacked while on her way to meet the family, and demanded justice for his brother, alleging that he died after being detained by police.

Speaking about Mamata Banerjee's visit, Shambhu Keot said, " I don't want to talk to her. What would be the point of talking? Right now, I just want justice for my brother."

'I Want Justice For My Brother'

Recounting the sequence of events, he said, "Regarding the incident, police picked up my brother. He had been working as a security guard. They detained him and brought him to the police station at 7:00 AM. Then, at 10:00 AM, they took him for a medical examination and produced him in court."

He further said, "They secured a five-day remand, and on the very next morning, my brother passed away."

Alleging that his brother was assaulted, Keot said, "There were many marks of a beating on his body. We saw them ourselves when we went to the hospital. We weren't informed about the reason for his arrest, nothing at all. We received no information."

Demanding action, Keot said, "Now, we want the local MLA to focus on this case and ensure we get justice. Those responsible, the police and others involved, should be punished."

Attack on Mamata Banerjee's Convoy

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee alleged that large stones were hurled at her car by "anti-social elements" in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death.

Speaking about the incident to the reporters, Banerjee, who was on a visit to the residence of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas, said the attack on her vehicle was severe and alleged that the police failed to prevent it.

"Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed," she said.

The TMC supremo questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident and said she had never witnessed anything like it. She further alleged that the police was providing protection to the BJP.

"This happened right in front of the police. I have never seen anything like this. What is going on?" Banerjee said. The police are providing protection to the BJP," the former chief minister of the State alleged.

The former CM was allegedly attacked when she was on her way to meet the family of a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were also accompanying Mamata Banerjee.

"Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd. (ANI)