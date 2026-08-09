Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to support relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Assam. The death toll in the state's ongoing floods has tragically reached 99 across several districts.

Amid the severe flood situation in Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore from the state government to support people affected by the disaster. The assistance will contribute to the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts being carried out for flood-affected people in Assam.

Chief Minister Sai also spoke over the telephone with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the flood situation in the state. Expressing concern over the impact of the floods on affected families, Sai said the people of Chhattisgarh stand in solidarity with the people of Assam during this difficult time. He said the financial assistance reflects Chhattisgarh's commitment towards humanitarian support and inter-state cooperation and would help strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected by the natural calamity.

Assam Flood Toll Reaches 99

Meanwhile, the death toll in Assam's ongoing floods has reached 99, with several districts reporting casualties as the flood situation continues to remain grim across the state. According to the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) Assam bulletin released on Saturday, the devastating floods have heavily impacted multiple regions, resulting in the loss of 58 males and 23 females, alongwith 18 children (12 males and 6 females). Among the hardest-hit areas, Cachar district has recorded 22 deaths, while Sivasagar has reported 10 fatalities. Other severely affected districts include Karimganj (nine deaths) and Golaghat (seven deaths), along with casualties reported across Dhemaji, Nagaon, Udalguri, Sonitpur, and Karbi Anglong.

Rescue and relief operations remain underway in the affected areas as district administrations and revenue circles continue to monitor water levels and provide assistance to affected populations in the inundated regions.

Jorhat District Hit Hard

Around 1.66 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 304 villages across the Jorhat district. The floods have so far resulted in nine casualties. There has also been significant damage to agriculture and loss of livestock.

Speaking to ANI on the Jorhat flood situation, Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, said, "The devastating floods affected 166,000 people in our Jorhat district, across 304 villages. The casualty number is nine. There were 39 relief camps, with a total of 9,659 people staying in the camps. More than 17,000 animals were washed away, with a total of 118,000 animals affected."

The Central Government and the State Government are extending continuous support for relief, rehabilitation and medical assistance. Authorities are also working to ensure that essential services and assistance reach people in the affected areas as the district gradually moves towards recovery.