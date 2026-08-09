A woman carrying a small child tried to cross a busy highway in front of speeding vehicles, narrowly avoiding a serious accident as several drivers braked in time. A man stopped and slapped her, scolding her that her actions could have put innocent lives at risk. The incident has sparked mixed reactions online.

A video showing a woman carrying a small child while allegedly trying to cross a busy highway has sparked a debate online over road safety and the driver's reaction. According to eyewitness claims circulating with the video, the woman attempted to move across the highway while vehicles were travelling at speed. Several drivers reportedly hit their brakes in time, preventing what could have been a serious accident.

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The incident took another turn when one driver stopped his vehicle and allegedly slapped the woman.

Driver says action could have endangered others

The driver reportedly argued that the woman's actions were dangerous and could have put not only her and the child but also motorists at risk. His reported concern was that a sudden attempt to cross a high-speed road could force drivers to brake or swerve, potentially causing a major accident.

However, his decision to physically confront the woman has also been questioned by social media users.

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Internet divided over driver's reaction

The incident has led to mixed reactions, with people focusing on two different issues. Some users said the woman should not have attempted to cross a highway with a child, particularly when vehicles were approaching at speed. They argued that such actions can put several lives in danger.

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Others said that even when someone's behaviour is dangerous, hitting them is not an acceptable response. They called for a calmer and lawful way of dealing with such situations.

Some viewers also urged people not to judge the woman without knowing her circumstances. They said her family situation or mental state could be relevant to understanding what happened.

The exact location, circumstances leading up to the incident and any official police action have not been confirmed in the information available with the viral post.

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