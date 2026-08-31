Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring hit out at the Uttarakhand BJP govt over an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. He alleged the action reflects a 'casteist mindset' and that the BJP is targeting Gandhi instead of acting on the 'shuddikaran'.

Warring Slams 'Casteist Mindset' Behind FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has hit out at the BJP government in Uttarakhand over the FIR registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the action reflected a "casteist mindset" of the BJP and its leaders.

Reacting to the FIR, Warring accused the BJP of targeting Rahul Gandhi instead of taking action over the alleged "shuddhikaran" of the venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting.

In a post on X, Warring said, "The pot calling the kettle black ... ulta chor kotwal ko daante..." He further alleged that the Uttarakhand government had failed to act against those responsible for the alleged incident and instead registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi.

Warring said, "This holds perfectly true for the @BJP4India and its government in Uttarakhand. Instead of taking action and registering an FIR against those who practiced UNTOUCHABILITY by way of 'shuddi-karran' of the venue where the Hon Congress President @kharge addressed a public meeting, the BJP government has registered an FIR against @RahulGandhi ji." The Congress leader further claimed that the FIR would not intimidate Rahul Gandhi or the party, while alleging that the action exposed the BJP's alleged caste bias. He added, "Not that it matters to the leader of masses who is already facing about 50 FIRs, it reveals the casteist mindset of the BJP and its leaders. Congress won't be intimidated. Rahul Gandhi won't be intimidated."

Background of the FIR and Rahul Gandhi's Stance

Warring's remarks came after Haldwani City Kotwali Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint over his statements regarding the 'shuddhikaran yajna' (purification ritual) conducted at the venue where Kharge had addressed a Congress rally on August 8.

The FIR was registered on August 30 on a complaint by Amit Kumar, a member of the Valmiki community, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the purification ritual was "another name for untouchability" and demanded registration of an FIR against those involved under the SC/ST Act. He said the act violated constitutional values and sought action from the authorities. "This act violates the SC/ST Act. Performing a 'purification' ritual is a crime. Yet, no action has been taken. Therefore, we demand that an FIR be registered immediately against those who carried out this purification ritual in Uttarakhand," Gandhi said. (ANI)