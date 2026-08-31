Karnataka Minister Basvaraj Rayareddi defended his praise for Islam, clarifying he did not mean other religions are inferior. He stated he admires certain values in Islam and believes all religions are great and should be respected.

Karnataka Minister Basvaraj Rayareddi on Monday defended his recent remarks praising Islam, saying there was nothing wrong with describing the religion as "great" and stressing that he did not intend to suggest that any other religion was inferior.

Rayareddi had earlier said, "Islam is the scientific and greatest religion in the world. I have a wish to go on Haj pilgrimage at least once."

Minister Clarifies Remarks

Clarifying his remarks, Rayareddi said he had spoken about certain values and ideals in Islam that he admired and that his comments should not be interpreted as criticism of other faiths. "What is wrong with saying that Islam is a great religion? I said that there are some great values and ideals in Islam. I did not say that any other religion is inferior. I only said that there are certain admirable qualities in Islam. That does not mean I said other religions are bad," he said.

Rayareddi said all religions were great and that discussing the merits of one faith in a particular context did not amount to denigrating others. "All religions are great. If that is what I said, what is wrong with it? This kind of discussion is not good for the Press. We speak about religions depending on the context. Every single religion is great. What is wrong with saying that? No religion is bad," he said.

'Islam is a Great Religion Full of Humanity'

Earlier, the minister had said he does not frequently visit maths and temples but believes in respecting the teachings of all religions. "Islam is a great religion full of humanity. But wrong notions are being spread about Islam in society. This religion teaches how a human should live in society," he said.

Rayareddy further said that the Quran is not limited to Muslims alone and can be studied by everyone. "Prophet Mohammed has given the Quran to the entire universe. Anyone can read the Quran; I am also ready to study the Quran," he added.

Call for Harmony

Calling for harmony among communities, the minister urged people not to become fanatics or casteists and said that the values and good principles of every religion should be adopted in life. "Just going to a mosque and saying 'Allahu Akbar', or just visiting temples will not make everything right. Good principles in all religions should be adopted in life," Rayareddy said.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the pilgrimage. The other four pillars are Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (charitable giving), and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan). (ANI)