The Cabinet approved the 136-km Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor in Assam for Rs 8970.20 crore, featuring an Emergency Landing Facility. In another key decision, the GOBARdhan scheme was approved with a Rs 23,731 crore outlay to boost bioenergy.

Cabinet Approves Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor Project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the development of 135.871 km, 4-lane access-controlled Guwahati-Tezpur Corridor of NH-15 in Assam.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the media after a meeting of the Union Cabinet that the project will be developed on Built-Operate -Transfer (BOT) Toll Mode at a total capital cost of Rs.8970.20 crore under NH(O). The project envisages construction of an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) (4.9 Km.) in Tezpur Bypass which have been finalized in coordination with IAF and would decongest existing NH-27 (East west Corridor) on the south side of Brahmaputra river. It includes construction of five major bypasses of length 58.7 Km., thereby easing congestion on stretches passing through densely populated areas such as Baihata Chariali, Sipajhar, Kharupetia, Dekiajuli, Tezpur.

GOBARdhan Bioenergy Scheme Approved

In another decision, the Union Cabinet approved GOBARdhan, the National Circular Bioenergy Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs.23,731 crore. GOBARdhan marks a defining moment in India's clean energy journey. It will transform the country's abundant agricultural residue, cattle dung, press mud, municipal organic waste and other biomass resources into clean fuel, organic manure, rural income and national economic value.

The Scheme will be implemented from FY 2026-27 to FY 2035-36 and will establish Compressed Biogas as a major pillar of India's future energy mix. Through assured demand, remunerative and stable pricing, capital assistance, pipeline infrastructure, credit support and technology development, GOBARdhan will provide the strong and predictable framework required to take India's CBG sector to national scale. (ANI)