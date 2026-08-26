Ahead of the BRICS Summit in Delhi on Sep 12-13, security agencies have intensified preparations with a multi-layered framework. This includes enhanced surveillance, intelligence sharing, and specific plans for dignitary protection and traffic control.

Security agencies in the national capital have intensified preparations ahead of the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with a multi-layered security framework being prepared for visiting heads of state and their delegations, sources said.

Enhanced Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering

Several foreign leaders and senior representatives are expected to attend the summit. Accommodation arrangements for visiting delegations are being coordinated at leading hotels in the national capital.

Security agencies are also focusing on the routes connecting the airport, designated hotels and the summit venue. CCTV networks and other surveillance mechanisms are expected to be strengthened along these routes to monitor suspicious activity and maintain heightened vigilance, sources said.

According to sources, intelligence gathering and continuous threat assessment will form a key component of the security arrangements. Agencies are carrying out regular reviews of potential security risks in the run-up to the summit, with inputs being shared and assessed through established coordination mechanisms.

The Multi-Agency Centre is expected to facilitate real-time intelligence sharing between central and state agencies. National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) will also support authorised access to relevant information from multiple sectors, assisting agencies in verification and assessment of intelligence inputs, sources said.

Potential Threats Under Assessment

Security agencies are maintaining heightened alertness over any possible attempt to disturb peace or create disruption in Delhi and adjoining areas ahead of the summit. Sources said some inputs currently under assessment refer to the possible disruptive activities in different areas of the national capital. The inputs also mention the network of Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and possible Khalistan-linked elements. Officials are examining and corroborating the information as part of the broader threat assessment, sources said.

Cyber Security Measures

Cyber security is also expected to constitute an important layer of the overall arrangements. The Ministry of Home Affairs' Cyber Multi-Agency Centre, a round-the-clock coordination mechanism, will work with relevant agencies to address potential cyber threats, including cyber attacks, espionage attempts and misuse of emerging technologies.

Comprehensive Logistical and Tactical Coordination

Another key component of the security plan will focus on the protection and movement of visiting leaders, VIP security and traffic management. Central security agencies and Delhi Police have held several rounds of meetings to coordinate arrangements, sources said. Discussions have included route security, traffic management, emergency medical response and measures to minimise inconvenience to the public. The traffic police have also suggested almost 22 diversion points and alternate routes to avoid inconvenience to commuters, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Security teams accompanying foreign leaders are also coordinating with Indian agencies in accordance with the security protocols of their respective countries.

Authorities are reviewing command-and-control systems, CCTV coverage, Quick Response Teams and backup power arrangements as part of the preparations. Sources said intelligence coordination, cyber monitoring, protection of dignitaries, traffic planning, coordination with foreign security teams, medical response and public amenities are being brought together as part of a comprehensive multi-layered security framework for the BRICS Summit. (ANI)