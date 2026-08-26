NDRF is on high alert after a GLOF near the Tibet-Nepal border. The flood wave is expected to hit the Gandak River, prompting deployment of rescue teams in vulnerable areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh as a precautionary measure.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on high alert after a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) near the Tibet-Nepal border triggered a rise in water levels in Nepal, with the resulting flood wave expected to travel downstream through the Gandak River, NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said on Wednesday.

Multi-agency Monitoring and Response

Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), state governments and the Central Water Commission (CWC) were closely monitoring the situation, while NDRF teams had been deployed in vulnerable areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"A GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood) hit the Tibet-Nepal border and then further down in Nepal. It is likely to hit Gandak. Since our responsibility is up to the India-Nepal border, MHA is monitoring it. State Government is also assessing the situation," Singh told ANI.

NDRF Teams Deployed in Vulnerable Areas

He said two NDRF teams had been specifically deployed in the Gandak river basin in Bihar, covering West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, while additional teams were positioned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, which lies close to the Gandak.

"Two of our teams have been deployed in the Gandak river basin - West Champaran and Muzaffarpur. The area likely to be hit in UP, Kushinagar lies beside Gandak. So, we have deployed our teams," he said.

"Already, 9 of our teams are deployed in Bihar and 11 in UP for floodwater rescue. MHA is monitoring the overall situation. State Governments and Central Water Commission are also monitoring it. An advisory was issued in the morning to the state Governments...Our additional teams are also prepared. As and when State Governments feel that we are required, NDRF will deploy the team," Singh said.

According to the NDRF, a total of nine teams are currently deployed in Bihar and 11 in Uttar Pradesh for flood warning and response operations.

NDRF Inspector General Narendra Singh Bundela said the deployment in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur had been made as a precautionary measure and that the situation was being closely monitored.

"Our additional teams are also prepared. As and when State Governments feel that we are required, NDRF will deploy the team," he added.

Flood Threat Origin and Review

The NDRF said the flood threat stems from a sudden rise in the Trishuli River at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, reportedly linked to suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal-China border.

The flood wave is likely to move downstream through the Gandak River, prompting authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh along the India-Nepal border to remain alert.

The Bihar Chief Minister has also reviewed the situation, particularly along the Gandak River, following which the two NDRF teams were dispatched to West Champaran and Muzaffarpur. (ANI)