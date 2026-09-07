BRS leaders, led by KT Rama Rao, staged a protest against the Congress government's 1000 days of rule in Telangana. KTR accused the Congress of deceiving society with 420 false promises and failing to implement any of them.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, MLA Harish Rao, and other party leaders staged a protest at Gunpark on Monday against the Congress government's 1000 days of rule, wearing black T-shirts. The T-shirts worn by the protesting BRS leaders bore slogans such as "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1000 days of rule are a failure."

KTR: Congress Deceived Society with 420 False Promises

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao declared that the Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises, thereby deceiving all sections of society. The BRS Working President alleged that the Congress had made 420 promises, assuring that they would be implemented within 100 days. He noted that these promises were even given in writing on bond papers. However, he pointed out that even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far.

KTR stated that BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) directed party leaders to expose the Congress during today’s Assembly sessions. He said KCR instructed them to question the government on the implementation of its promises for the people, regardless of how many ways the Congress party insults them inside the Assembly. "Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises. It deceived all sections of society. It made 420 promises, saying they would be implemented within 100 days. These promises were even given in writing on bond papers. They said the promises would be implemented within 100 days, but even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled so far. That is why KCR directed us to expose the Congress during today’s Assembly sessions. He instructed us to question the government on the implementation of its promises for the people, regardless of how many ways the Congress party insults us in the Assembly," said KT Rama Rao.

BRS to Expose Congress in Assembly Sessions

The BRS Working President further mentioned that conspiracies of the Congress and BJP against their party are nothing new, adding that BRS has witnessed many such conspiracies in the past. He affirmed that on behalf of all the people of the state, the party will raise several questions with the Congress during these Assembly sessions.

Emphasising the need for an in-depth discussion on the problems faced by all sections of society in the state, KTR called upon party members to fight for the interests of Telangana. (ANI)