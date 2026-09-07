A massive fire engulfed a house in Kanpur's Swaroop Nagar early Monday morning, trapping several people and two dogs. Firefighters launched a swift rescue operation, saving everyone without any loss of life.

Several people trapped inside a house were rescued after a fire broke out at a residence near Swaroop Nagar Gastro-Liver Ratan Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, early morning on Monday, the fire department said.

The incident was reported to the Mini Control Room at around 4:47 am, following which teams from Colonelganj and Latouche Road fire stations were rushed to the spot under the direction of the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Kanpur Nagar. The CFO also reached the site.

Intense Blaze Traps Residents

As the fire intensified, additional fire tenders from Mirpur and Fazalganj fire stations were deployed. The entire house was engulfed in flames, with several people and two dogs trapped inside.

Daring Rescue Operation

Firefighters immediately launched rescue and firefighting operations. As entry through the front was not possible due to the flames and toxic smoke, ladders were used to rescue three people from the second floor and shift them to a hospital. The remaining trapped people and the two dogs were moved to an adjacent rooftop and brought to safety.

Residents of neighbouring flats were also evacuated as a precaution.

Fire Controlled, No Casualties

The fire was subsequently brought under control and completely extinguished. The swift response of the Kanpur Nagar Fire Department ensured that there was no loss of life in the incident, the department said.

More details awaited. (ANI)