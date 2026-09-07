Jairam Ramesh hailed the 4th anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, calling the Rahul Gandhi-led campaign a 'decisive turning point' in Indian politics. He said the yatra infused new hope and was an ideological challenge to the RSS/BJP.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday marked four years of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, calling the campaign led by Rahul Gandhi a "decisive turning point" in contemporary Indian politics that infused "new hope" and inspired a "new resolve".

In a post on X, Ramesh recalled the launch of the yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, saying Rahul Gandhi had visited the Vivekananda Memorial before embarking on the journey with around 120 other Bharat Yatris. "Today is the fourth anniversary of the launch of the truly historic Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who visited the Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari before embarking on the epic journey with around 120 other Bharat Yatris," Ramesh said.

A Transformational Padyatra

He described the padyatra as a "transformational event in contemporary Indian politics", noting that it began in Kanyakumari and culminated in Srinagar after traversing several states and Union Territories. "This padyatra was a transformational event in contemporary Indian politics that started in Kanyakumari and covered 4080 kms through 12 states and 2 UTs over a period of 145 days before culminating in a rousing rally in Srinagar. It drew support and sustenance from millions of Indians concerned with sharpening economic inequalities, increasing social polarisation and growing political authoritarianism," he said.

Today is the fourth anniversary of the launch of the truly historic Bharat Jodo Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi who visited the Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari before embarking on the epic journey with around 120 other Bharat Yatris. This padyatra was a… pic.twitter.com/uSy7npvx9E — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 7, 2026

According to Ramesh, the yatra received support from millions of Indians concerned about economic inequalities, social polarisation and what he described as growing political authoritarianism.

Ideological Challenge to RSS-BJP

He said the campaign's central thrust was an ideological challenge to what the Congress described as the RSS-BJP's assault on constitutional principles and institutions. "The padyatra’s basic thrust was an ideological challenge to the systematic RSS/BJP assault on Constitutional principles, provisions, practices and procedures. It was not to sermonise a Mann ki Baat but listen to Janta ki Chinta," Ramesh said.

Yatra's Culmination and Legacy

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7, 2022, from Kanyakumari and concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar. Congress said the march covered more than 4,000 km over 145 days across 12 states and two Union Territories. Rahul Gandhi's journey was aimed at strengthening public outreach and bringing people together around issues including economic inequality, unemployment and social divisions.

The yatra concluded with a gathering in Srinagar, where leaders from several political parties joined Gandhi.

"Today we recall that decisive turning point that infused new hope, imparted new energy and inspired a new resolve," Ramesh said.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was followed by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in 2024, which focused on issues of justice, employment, farmers and socio-economic concerns in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections. (ANI)