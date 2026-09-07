CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated the 'Duddilla Sripada Rao Central Hall' at the Telangana Assembly. The inauguration precedes the Assembly session, which starts amid heightened security due to a BJP protest. Reddy also reviewed constituency development.

New Hall Inaugurated in Assembly

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated the "Duddilla Sripada Rao Central Hall" at the state Assembly premises, in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy and Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The event was attended by several ministers, MLAs, and MLCs. Named after the late former Assembly Speaker Duddilla Sripada Rao, the CM interacted with many leaders in the newly inaugurated hall.

Assembly Session Begins Amid BJP Protest Call

This facility comes as the Telangana Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to commence today, with the ruling Congress and opposition parties expected to raise several issues during the proceedings. The BJP has given a call to "seize" the Assembly as part of its protest, prompting authorities to step up security measures around the legislature.

Heavy police deployment has been put in place outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly after the call. Security arrangements have been strengthened around the Assembly premises, with police personnel deployed at key entry and exit points and other sensitive locations in anticipation of the BJP protest.

CM Reviews Development Works

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier informed ministers and MLAs that the Assembly session would commence on September 7 during a meeting at the Secretariat on August 25. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed development programmes in various Assembly constituencies and directed legislators to expedite pending land acquisition for irrigation projects.

Revanth Reddy stressed that irrigation projects could not be completed unless the required land acquisition was taken up on a priority basis. He assured MLAs that the government would provide necessary funds for land acquisition, Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) measures and obtaining forest clearances. The Chief Minister also directed legislators to pay greater attention to development works in their respective constituencies and ensure that pending projects and programmes are completed without delay. (ANI)