Over 20 BRS MLAs, including KTR, were suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the Monsoon Session. Congress alleged they used "filthy language" against the Speaker and that the disruption was a "conspiracy hatched by KCR".

Congress MLA Vedma Bhojju on Wednesday asked the people of Telangana and also the country to "read between the lines" and "see through the grand design" of KCR following the suspension of over 20 BRS MLAs from the Assembly for the remainder of the Monsoon Session, alleging that some BRS leaders used highly objectionable language against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and his family.

Speaking to ANI about the action against the BRS MLAs, Bhojju said that BRS MLAs were suspended from the Assembly after allegedly using "extremely filthy language" directed at the Speaker and his mother. “Yesterday, BRS MLAs T. Madhu and Naveen Reddy were suspended from the Assembly. Action was taken against them because they used extremely filthy language directed at the Speaker and his mother… Given the highly objectionable nature of their behaviour, we urge the common people of Telangana to take a stand against the BRS party… While the suspension has already been carried out, cases have also been registered against the others involved; the Chief Minister and the government will handle any further necessary actions.”

'Conspiracy Hatched by KCR'

Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy alleged that the BRS leaders had come to the Assembly with a "conspiracy" and accused former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of planning the disruption. “BRS leaders have come to the assembly with a conspiracy. This conspiracy was hatched by KCR in his farmhouse… Telangana people are waiting to see KCR perform his role as an opposition leader, in which KCR has utterly failed… His only plan is to disrupt the proceedings of the assembly to divert the attention of the people, to cover his inefficiency, to cover his failures… Wearing T-shirts is not a problem, but carrying placards and printing slogans on the T-shirts is banned as per the rule book prepared by KCR… I ask the people of Telangana and also the country to read between the lines and see through the grand design of KCR.”

Over 20 BRS MLAs Suspended

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with the party's MLAs suspended from the Assembly for the remainder of the session and MLCs, met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan later in the day. Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda.

The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR. He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)