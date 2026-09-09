The DRI seized 375.95 kg of cannabis in Raipur, arresting four. The drugs were found in two trucks. In a separate Mumbai operation, the DRI busted a gold-smuggling ring, seizing gold worth Rs 1.10 crore and arresting two, including a Chinese national.

DRI Seizes 376 kg Cannabis in Raipur, 4 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested four drug traffickers and seized 375.95 kg of cannabis (ganja) along with two trucks in Raipur, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted two trucks near Old Dhamtari Road in Raipur on Tuesday. The trucks were travelling from Visakhapatnam to Raipur via Odisha and were suspected of carrying narcotic drugs.

During a search of the vehicles, officers recovered 61 packets of cannabis concealed in 10 sacks in the loading area of the two trucks. The packets were wrapped in brown adhesive tape and tested positive for cannabis using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) field-testing kit, the DRI said. The 375.95 kg of cannabis and two trucks were seized, while four people were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, in a separate operation, the DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit busted an international gold-smuggling syndicate allegedly operated by Chinese nationals and seized 691.870 grams of 24-carat gold worth approximately Rs 1.10 crore, the agency said.

According to the DRI, the gold was concealed inside a treadmill motor and recovered from a consignment imported from Hong Kong at Mumbai's Air Cargo Complex. As per the agency, two persons, including a Chinese national and a person managing the importing firm, were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Following the seizure, DRI teams conducted searches at multiple locations across Mumbai, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu as part of the investigation. The investigation revealed that Chinese nationals, in association with their Indian accomplices, had allegedly devised a modus operandi to smuggle gold through legitimate commercial imports. (ANI)