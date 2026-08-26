Rajasthan government suspends the Transaction Management System (TMS) of 215 private pharmacies under the RGHS for failing to provide medicines to beneficiaries, following directives from CM Bhajanlal Sharma to ensure timely availability of drugs.

The Rajasthan government has temporarily suspended the Transaction Management System (TMS) of 215 private pharmacies under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) for allegedly failing to provide medicines to beneficiaries or to operate under the scheme for nearly two months.

The action was taken following directions from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar to ensure timely availability of medicines to RGHS beneficiaries.

Action Follows Show-Cause Notices

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said the medicine distribution system under RGHS is being continuously monitored. Pharmacies that had not provided medicines for an extended period were issued show-cause notices and given an opportunity to submit explanations. She said the TMS of the pharmacies was suspended after their responses were found unsatisfactory or they failed to reply to the notices.

Suspensions Across Multiple Districts

The highest number of actions was taken in Jaipur, where the TMS of 39 pharmacies was suspended. Nidhi Patel, Project Director (RGHS), said action was taken against pharmacies across several districts, including 20 each in Alwar and Sikar, 10 each in Bharatpur, Churu and Dausa, nine in Ajmer, eight each in Jhunjhunu and Sri Ganganagar, and seven each in Jodhpur and Kota.

The TMS of pharmacies in other districts, including Hanumangarh, Pali, Baran, Kotputli-Behror, Deeg, Khairthal-Tijara, Tonk, Didwana-Kuchaman, Nagaur and Udaipur, was also temporarily suspended. Similar action was taken against pharmacies in Beawar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Karauli. The department also suspended the TMS of one pharmacy each in Balotra, Barmer, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi, along with one pharmacy each located outside Rajasthan in Delhi and Gurugram.

Move Aims to Ensure Compliance

Officials said the action aims to ensure compliance with RGHS guidelines and address difficulties faced by beneficiaries in accessing medicines. Negligence or unnecessary delays in medicine distribution are being viewed seriously.

Further Action Pending Review

Nidhi Patel said further action will be taken as per rules after examining the explanations submitted by the pharmacies and reviewing available records. The RGHS is continuing to monitor the medicine distribution system to ensure beneficiaries receive essential medicines on time. (ANI)