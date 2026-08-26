Bihar is on high alert due to a flash flood situation in the Gandak River's upper catchment in Nepal. Disaster management authorities are preparing for a potential surge, with instructions issued to districts to ensure rescue and relief readiness.

Special vigilance is being exercised in Bihar due to the emergence of a flash flood situation in the upper catchment area of the Gandak River in Nepal and the likelihood of a sudden surge in water flow, an official statement issued by the Disaster Management Department stated.

Disaster management authorities said all necessary preparations are being made to address the potential flood situation in districts along the Gandak River. "A high risk of flash floods is forecast for the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Lamjung, and Tanahun districts (Gandak catchment) and the Dolakha and Sindhupalchok districts (Kosi catchment) in Nepal," it said.

High-Level Meeting to Review Preparedness

A high-level review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit. District Magistrates and senior police officials/Superintendents of Police from the concerned districts participated in the meeting via video conferencing. While reviewing the evolving situation, instructions were issued to all concerned districts to remain vigilant and ensure that all necessary preparedness measures for rescue and relief are fully in place, the statement added.

Water Management and Infrastructure Monitoring

The Water Resources Department has issued instructions to release water through all the gates of the Gandak Barrage and its associated canals to ensure the safe and effective management of available water flow. Relevant water resources officials and engineers have been directed to maintain constant vigilance in their respective areas and ensure the monitoring of water resource infrastructure, including embankments, it added.

Government Assures Preparedness, Urges Caution

The state government has clarified that there is no need for any panic. The administration is fully alert, and all necessary resources and rescue teams are being readied in advance. At the same time, citizens are urged not to panic but to remain fully prepared for a potential flood situation, it mentioned.