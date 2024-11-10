Mahakumbh 2025: High-tech jet skis to boost devotee safety on the waters

The Yogi government is prioritizing safety at Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced security measures, including deploying 25 jet skis for the Water Police. This innovative approach aims to ensure the safety of millions of devotees, especially during bathing rituals, marking a new level of preparedness.

Ensuring the safety of millions of devotees expected at Mahakumbh 2025 is a top priority for the Yogi government. Comprehensive security arrangements are being implemented across land, water, and air. In a significant step, the Water Police will be equipped with 25 jet skis—small, high-speed vessels—to respond rapidly and prevent any untoward incidents, especially during bathing rituals.

This is the first time that jet skis will be used for the Mahakumbh, marking a new level of preparedness. These high-tech vessels, capable of swift movement, will enhance the Water Police’s ability to provide immediate assistance and ensure the safety of all visitors.

The role of the Water Police will be more crucial than ever at Mahakumbh this time to ensure the safety of all bathers and saints from around the world. The jet skis will play vital role in this with its ability to reach any location quickly to respond to emergencies.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, selected officials in Uttar Pradesh are working hard to finalize preparations, with a strong focus on enhancing water police security arrangements.

Kila police station’s Water Police In-Charge, Janardan Prasad Sahni, stated that, for the first time at the Mahakumbh, high-tech jet skis are being deployed to ensure the safety of devotees. A request has been made for 25 high-tech jet skis, which are expected to join the water police fleet by December.

These jet skis, being introduced to the fleet for the first time, will be able to reach bathers in need within minutes, even over long distances. A standout feature is their impressive speed of 70 kilometers per hour, allowing them to respond quickly to signals for assistance.

Each jet ski is equipped with a powerful engine that draws in water and propels it forcefully from the rear to reach high speeds. Capable of carrying three people at once, a driver can quickly reach an emergency site and rescue at least two individuals. The speed and efficiency of these jet skis make them an ideal tool for rapid response during the event.

