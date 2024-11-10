BSNL affordable yearly plan at Rs 126 per month; read details

BSNL's plans are much cheaper than Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel. For a monthly cost of Rs 126, users can enjoy benefits like 2GB of daily data and unlimited voice calls.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

BSNL

The plans of state-owned telecom company BSNL are much cheaper than Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel. BSNL has recharge plans to suit everyone's budget.

article_image2

BSNL Plans

BSNL has always been known for its affordable plans. BSNL has several annual prepaid plans. If you are a BSNL customer, you can enjoy many benefits throughout the year at a monthly cost of just Rs 126.

article_image3

BSNL 1515 Plan

BSNL's Rs 1515 plan comes with a validity of one year (365 days). Under this plan, customers get 2GB of data daily, totaling 720GB. This plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS daily.

article_image4

BSNL Affordable Plan

A key feature of this BSNL plan is that even after the high-speed data is exhausted, the internet is available at a speed of 40Kbps. No OTT platform subscription is included. This BSNL plan is suitable for those who need a lot of data. Many people use BSNL number as a secondary number, making this plan suitable for them.

article_image5

BSNL 1499 Plan

BSNL's Rs 1499 plan comes with a validity of 336 days. Customers get a total of 24GB of data. This plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS daily. Even after the data is exhausted, internet access at 40Kbps is available.

