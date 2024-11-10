BSNL affordable yearly plan at Rs 126 per month; read details

BSNL's plans are much cheaper than Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel. For a monthly cost of Rs 126, users can enjoy benefits like 2GB of daily data and unlimited voice calls.

BSNL

The plans of state-owned telecom company BSNL are much cheaper than Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel. BSNL has recharge plans to suit everyone's budget.

BSNL Plans

BSNL has always been known for its affordable plans. BSNL has several annual prepaid plans. If you are a BSNL customer, you can enjoy many benefits throughout the year at a monthly cost of just Rs 126.

BSNL 1515 Plan

BSNL's Rs 1515 plan comes with a validity of one year (365 days). Under this plan, customers get 2GB of data daily, totaling 720GB. This plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS daily.

BSNL Affordable Plan

A key feature of this BSNL plan is that even after the high-speed data is exhausted, the internet is available at a speed of 40Kbps. No OTT platform subscription is included. This BSNL plan is suitable for those who need a lot of data. Many people use BSNL number as a secondary number, making this plan suitable for them.

BSNL 1499 Plan

BSNL's Rs 1499 plan comes with a validity of 336 days. Customers get a total of 24GB of data. This plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS daily. Even after the data is exhausted, internet access at 40Kbps is available.

