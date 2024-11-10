UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

A sweet seller was stripped naked, harassed, and filmed by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The trio allegedly also extorted Rs 1.80 lakh from the victim by threatening to make his obscene video viral.

UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH ) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

In a deeply disturbing incident, a sweet seller was stripped naked, harassed, and filmed by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The trio allegedly also extorted Rs 1.80 lakh from the victim by threatening to make his obscene video viral.

The accused, identified as Hrithik Singh Patel, Kartikeya Yadav, and Amar Singh, have now been arrested. Hrithik Singh Patel is the grandson of former BJP MLA Karan Singh Patel.

The chilling footage recently emerged on social media, igniting outrage as it showed the accused forcibly removing the victim's clothing and harassing him. The video has now gone viral.

Also read: Girl dances inside hospital ward for Instagram reel with ill mother in background, video sparks outrage| WATCH

Many users online have expressed distress, demanding strict action against the accused.

 

 

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections and are actively searching for the suspects

Also read: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai (WATCH)

 

