Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body

In a chilling incident, a 31-year-old man allegedly killed his mother by stabbing her over a dozen times in southeast Delhi for refusing to fund his plans to move to Canada. The accused, Krishan Kant, who was unemployed and a drug addict, was arrested shortly after the attack, which claimed the life of his mother, Geeta (50).

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), Kant's family was opposed to his desire to move abroad until he got married which led to a rift with him and strained family relations.

The crime came to light on November 6 when Kant called his father, Surjeet Singh, urging him to return home.

"Upon arrival, Singh found his son apologetic and yet calm, instructing him to go upstairs," police said in their statement. When Singh went upstairs, he discovered Geeta's body, brutalized beyond recognition. Neighbors immediately rushed her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Ravi Kumar Singh, confirmed they received a PCR call at 4.58 pm from the hospital regarding the admission of a woman who had succumbed to her injuries. The brutal incident unfolded in Molarband area, where Geeta and Kant were alone at the time of the attack. It is suspected that Kant had pre-planned the murder as he purchased the knife three days before the crime.

"He showed no remorse for killing his mother," said a senior officer.

Kant, a graduate who had been preparing for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) to facilitate his dreams of migration, had been struggling to break free from his drug addiction. On the day of the incident, he had behaved normally through lunch, but by 3 pm, a heated argument with his mother eventually led to the crime.

