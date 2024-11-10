Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

India News
The BJP manifesto promises 25 lakh new jobs, farmer loan waivers, and Rs 2100 per month for women. Learn about the 7 key promises.
The BJP has promised to create 25 lakh new jobs in the state, increasing employment opportunities for youth.
A promise has been made to waive agricultural loans for farmers in the state, alleviating their financial difficulties.
A commitment has been made to increase the amount under the Ladli Bahna Yojana to Rs 2100 per month for women's empowerment.
A provision has also been made to provide a 20% subsidy on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring better income for farmers.
A promise has been made to increase the pension amount for senior citizens from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100.
The BJP has also announced plans to provide Rs 10,000 as tuition fees to 10 lakh students every month, stabilize essential commodity prices, and construct roads in 45,000 villages.
Provisions for monthly honorarium and health cover for healthcare workers have also been made. Work will begin towards fulfilling promises made within 100 days of coming to power.