Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai (WATCH)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 on Sunday, November 10 in Mumbai. BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' was launched in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders of the party.

During the release of the manifesto, Amit Shah emphasised the party's commitment to Maharashtra’s development, highlighting the achievements of the current Mahayuti government. The BJP is part of Mahayuti alliance.

"This manifesto is dedicated to the people of Maharashtra. Under our leadership, the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen significant growth. A Mahayuti government is crucial for the state's economic progress. Our double-engine government has been instrumental in enhancing road infrastructure, adding more highways to improve connectivity," Amit Shah said.

The BJP’s manifesto, described as a "vision document," outlines several initiatives, including mission Olympics 36, support for farmers, 'ladki behna yojana and healthcare.

