Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

At least ten people were killed, and several others were injured after gunmen attacked, opened fire at a bar in central Mexican city of Queretaro on Saturday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

At least ten people were killed, and several others were injured after gunmen attacked, opened fire at a bar in central Mexican city of Queretaro on Saturday. The attackers opened fire inside the Los Cantaritos bar in the city district, according to the head of Queretaro's public security department Juan Luis Ferrusca. 

The chilling shooting was caught on CCTV camera, showing people dodging, hiding under tables, and between chairs to save their lives as attackers opened fire.

Local reports indicate that armed attackers entered the establishment, targeting patrons and staff. Authorities are investigating the incident as violence linked to regional conflicts continues to impact the area.

"Emergency services arrived at the scene and confirmed that at least four people armed with long weapons had arrived on board a pickup truck," he said in a video posted on social media.

One suspect was detained and the vehicle used in the attack was found abandoned and set on fire, burned completely, Ferrusca said.

Queretaro is considered one of the safer cities in Mexico, where spiralling violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered since 2006.

