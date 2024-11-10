Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: You will be shocked to learn why Abhishek did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday bash. Nevertheless, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Abhishek Bachchan wished Aishwarya, who turned a year old on November 1.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two are now in the spotlight owing to continuous divorce allegations. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek have verified anything as of yet. .

article_image2

Rumours suggest that Aishwarya lives separately from Abhishek due to his suspected romance with Nimrat Kaur. Neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Abhishek Bachchan wished Aishwarya a happy birthday on November 1

article_image3

According to sources, Aishwarya recently celebrated her 51st birthday in Dubai without her husband Abhishek. According to media sources, Abhishek Bachchan visited his ill grandmother in Bhopal during his wife's birthday celebrations.

article_image4

A Bachchan family member told writer Subhash K Jha that the I Want To Talk star was keen on staying at Jaya Bachchan's mother's side. His parents were preoccupied at the moment with other responsibilities. According to the source, Abhishek prioritises his family over himself. Indira, Jaya Bachchan's mother, suffered a spinal fracture, but her health eventually stabilised. 

article_image5

The insider stated, 'I don't want to give away too much of what we have done in the film, but my director Shoojit and I have redefined the feel-good space. Shoojit has so far worked with my dad in one of their finest films, Piku. It is my turn now. I had a ball shooting with Shoojit. I hope he enjoyed himself as much as I did'.

article_image6

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for a decade and have a daughter, Aaradhya. On the job front, Abhishek's next film titled I Want To Talk, and a teaser for it has already been out. The picture seems good, and Abhishek's character is dealing with a medical condition.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH) RBA

Sharda Sinha LAST video before death; Bhojpuri singer sings Chhath song on hospital bed (WATCH)

WATCH Napoleon son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral RBA

WATCH: Napoleon’s son Dhanoosh and his wife Akshaya's wedding video from Japan goes viral

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan evicted from show; Sara gets emotional; here's what happened NEXT

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness dmn

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house WATCH ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor schools Rajat Dalal for involving other's family in fueds inside house | WATCH

Recent Stories

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped dmn

3 Indian Army paratroopers injured in ongoing encounters in J&K, terrorists likely trapped

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled gcw

Maharashtra BJP manifesto 2024: 7 key promises, pledges unveiled

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage shk

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon