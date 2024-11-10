Why Abhishek Bachchan did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday party? Read on

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: You will be shocked to learn why Abhishek did not attend Aishwarya Rai's birthday bash. Nevertheless, neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Abhishek Bachchan wished Aishwarya, who turned a year old on November 1.



Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two are now in the spotlight owing to continuous divorce allegations. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek have verified anything as of yet. .

Rumours suggest that Aishwarya lives separately from Abhishek due to his suspected romance with Nimrat Kaur. Neither Amitabh Bachchan nor Abhishek Bachchan wished Aishwarya a happy birthday on November 1

According to sources, Aishwarya recently celebrated her 51st birthday in Dubai without her husband Abhishek. According to media sources, Abhishek Bachchan visited his ill grandmother in Bhopal during his wife's birthday celebrations.

A Bachchan family member told writer Subhash K Jha that the I Want To Talk star was keen on staying at Jaya Bachchan's mother's side. His parents were preoccupied at the moment with other responsibilities. According to the source, Abhishek prioritises his family over himself. Indira, Jaya Bachchan's mother, suffered a spinal fracture, but her health eventually stabilised.

The insider stated, 'I don't want to give away too much of what we have done in the film, but my director Shoojit and I have redefined the feel-good space. Shoojit has so far worked with my dad in one of their finest films, Piku. It is my turn now. I had a ball shooting with Shoojit. I hope he enjoyed himself as much as I did'.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for a decade and have a daughter, Aaradhya. On the job front, Abhishek's next film titled I Want To Talk, and a teaser for it has already been out. The picture seems good, and Abhishek's character is dealing with a medical condition.

Latest Videos