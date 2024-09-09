Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Health Ministry confirms India's 1st Mpox case; clarifies virus not linked to global public health emergency

    The Union Health Ministry has confirmed an isolated case of Mpox (monkeypox) in India, identified as a travel-related infection.

    BREAKING: First Mpox case confirmed in India, ministry calls it isolated case shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed an isolated case of Mpox (monkeypox) in India, identified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory tests have verified the presence of the Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. This case is not linked to the current global public health emergency, which involves clade 1 of the Mpox virus, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government press release read.

     

    This isolated case is similar to the 30 reported since July 2022.

    The patient, a young male who recently traveled from a country with ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently in isolation at a designated tertiary care facility. According to the Union Health Ministry, the individual remains clinically stable and exhibits no systemic illness or comorbidities.

    Also read: First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern

    This isolated case is similar to the 30 previously reported cases in India from July 2022 onwards and does not indicate a wider outbreak. The Health Ministry reassured that the situation remains under control and is being closely monitored.

    "Public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained. There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time," the health ministry said.

    Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry had issued an advisory to states, Union territories and recommended screening and testing of all suspected Mpox, or monkeypox patients, and isolation of confirmed cases, as well as contact tracing to minimise risk of transmission.

    Also read: 'Need for timely reporting, preventive measures': Centre to states, UTs over Mpox; read advisory

    Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to smallpox. The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. This year, Mpox cases have increased by 160 per cent, affecting 10 African countries.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls dmn

    Gorakhpur's terracotta gets boost from Yogi govt, to shine at international trade show with 4 featured stalls

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan admits to kicking victim on chest, Pavithra Gowda hit him with slipper

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Man kills brother by slitting his throat over property dispute; caught by locals (WATCH)

    Uttarakhand SHOCKER! Man kills brother by slitting his throat over property dispute; caught by locals (WATCH)

    BREAKING NIA chargesheets four accused in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case; details here snt

    BREAKING: NIA chargesheets four accused in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case; details here

    Recent Stories

    Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behavior ATG

    'Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behaviour

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement RBA

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas

    Appendix cancer awareness: Why early detection and lifestyle choices matterRBA

    Appendix cancer awareness: Why early detection and lifestyle choices matter

    Jr NTR, Sandeep Vanga Reddy to work together? 'Devara' star meets 'Kabir Singh' director, see VIRAL pic ATG

    Jr NTR, Sandeep Vanga Reddy to work together? 'Devara' star meets 'Kabir Singh' director, see VIRAL pic

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon