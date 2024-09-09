Health Ministry confirms India's 1st Mpox case; clarifies virus not linked to global public health emergency

The Union Health Ministry has confirmed an isolated case of Mpox (monkeypox) in India, identified as a travel-related infection.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed an isolated case of Mpox (monkeypox) in India, identified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory tests have verified the presence of the Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. This case is not linked to the current global public health emergency, which involves clade 1 of the Mpox virus, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the government press release read.

This isolated case is similar to the 30 reported since July 2022.

The patient, a young male who recently traveled from a country with ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently in isolation at a designated tertiary care facility. According to the Union Health Ministry, the individual remains clinically stable and exhibits no systemic illness or comorbidities.

This isolated case is similar to the 30 previously reported cases in India from July 2022 onwards and does not indicate a wider outbreak. The Health Ministry reassured that the situation remains under control and is being closely monitored.

"Public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained. There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time," the health ministry said.

Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry had issued an advisory to states, Union territories and recommended screening and testing of all suspected Mpox, or monkeypox patients, and isolation of confirmed cases, as well as contact tracing to minimise risk of transmission.

Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to smallpox. The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. This year, Mpox cases have increased by 160 per cent, affecting 10 African countries.

