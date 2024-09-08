First suspected case of Mpox in India: Man under isolation, ministry says no cause of concern

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable.

A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country, currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox, the Union Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable, it added.

"Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the government press release stated.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern.

The health ministry added that the country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.

Monkeypox is a viral illness similar to smallpox. The virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through materials contaminated with the virus. This year, Mpox cases have increased by 160 per cent, affecting 10 African countries.

The current outbreak in Africa has disproportionately impacted children due to its high mortality rate. According to the Africa CDC, nearly 70 per cent of cases in Congo are in children younger than 15, who also accounted for 85 per cent of deaths.

