Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: 17 injured as electric shock triggers stampede at Hassan's Hasanamba temple

    An electric shock near Hasanamba temple caused panic in the Dharma Darshan queue, resulting in minor injuries and a chaotic stampede. The incident, sparked by an LED screen accident, prompted distress among devotees, delaying temple proceedings but leading to no major calamity.

    BREAKING: Electric shock triggers stampede at Hasanamba temple in Karnataka vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 2:33 PM IST

    An unsettling incident unfolded near Hasanamba temple, leading to a chaotic scene resulting in minor reported injuries due to an electric shock and subsequent stampede. The episode saw a video circulating widely, showing distressed women in the midst of the chaos near the Dharma Darshan queue.

    The incident occurred when individuals encountered an electric shock and some collapsed, causing a chain reaction leading to panic. Women in the queue rushed, falling over one another as locals assisted some affected individuals.

    Karnataka: Farmers offering land for Ankola airport to receive alternative land says Minister Mankal Vaidya

    The cause of the chaos stemmed from an accident involving an LED screen installation, where a wire tore within an iron barricade, resulting in an electric shock that startled devotees. The immediate spread of this news prompted a horrified response from the gathering, compelling people, including the elderly, to flee the site in an attempt to safeguard their lives.

    Bengaluru traffic jam holds Ferraris hostage: Thousands of HP powerless (WATCH)

    Despite the chaos, no major calamity occurred. However, reports indicated that eight individuals fell ill due to the shock. The temple usually witnesses a significant number of visitors, yet the recent event led to disorder and a delay in the darshan, causing unease among devotees.

    The commotion transpired near the Dharma Darshan queue at Santepet in Hassan. The temple resumed the darshan after the distressing incident.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi pollution No odd even rule in national capital as air quality improves gcw

    Delhi pollution: No odd-even rule in national capital as air quality improves

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension rkn

    Kerala: Finance department allocates Rs 900 crore for welfare pension

    God heard prayers not govt Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain AJR

    'God heard prayers, not govt': Supreme Court talks tough on Delhi air pollution after rain

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    CM Siddaramaiah champions educational equity: Karnataka announces scholarships for 9.6 lakh laborers' kids

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    Karnataka BJP rift: BS Yediyurappa and DV Sadananda Gowda clash over retirement controversy

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season RKK

    Diwali 2023: 7 self care tips for this festive season

    Diwali 2023 6 last minute gifts under Rs 2000 for everyone gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: 6 last-minute gifts under Rs 2000 for everyone

    Diwali 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the festival without firecrackers SHG

    Diwali 2023: 7 ways to celebrate the festival without firecrackers

    7 marvel movies to watch on Netflix and Hotstar RBA

    7 marvel movies to watch on Netflix and Hotstar

    New Island is born near Japan's Ogasawara island (WATCH)

    New island born off Japan's Ogasawara island is crumbly, susceptible to erosion (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon