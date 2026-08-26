A 6-year-old boy joined student protests in Patna and was detained by police for five hours. He demanded the resignations of the CM and education minister.

A six-year-old boy has suddenly found himself in the spotlight amid ongoing student protests in Patna. The boy, Aditya Kumar, a Class 1 student, was seen standing firmly with protesting students. He was picked up by police during a demonstration and kept at a police station for about five hours.

The boy said he had read 80 pages of the Constitution

Aditya first came to attention at the Gardanibagh protest site, where he openly demanded the resignations of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari. On August 25, when students surrounded the CM's residence, Aditya was on the streets again. Police took him to the police station, where he was kept from 2 PM to 7 PM.

Aditya lives with his family in a rented house in Patna's Punaichak area. His father works as a labourer, while his mother works as a maid in other people's homes. Despite the family's modest means, Aditya is deeply interested in studies and current affairs. He carries a copy of the Indian Constitution in his school bag and said he has read 80 pages so far.

Aditya claimed that police took him to the station and threatened him. He alleged that police hit his parents and pressured him not to participate in protests again.

When asked why he joined the movement, Aditya gave a mature response. "The way the government is conducting exams, papers keep getting leaked. If this system is not fixed now, when I take competitive exams in the future, papers will leak then too," he said.

Aditya's parents said his decision to join the protests was entirely his own. They said he stays updated with the news.

The incident has drawn attention to the involvement of young children in political protests.