  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police summon union minister and his son in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager's death

    The police have summoned Narayan Rane and Nitish Rane in connection with a charge brought against them by Disha's mother. 

    Police summon union minister and his son in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager's death - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Malvani police station in Mumbai summoned Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane on March 4 and 3, respectively, in connection with a case filed by Disha Salian's parents, the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for allegedly spreading rumours against her.

    The police have called the two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to give statements regarding a charge lodged against them by Salian's mother.

    The case was filed under sections 500, 509 of IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. 

    In the FIR, Disha's mother claimed that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making allegations regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

    The recent move came after the Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairwoman, Rupali Chakankar, requested police to block social media accounts that falsely circulated information about Disha Salian's death and sought action against the Union Minister and his son in the same. 

    Rupali Chakankar disapproves of all the politics over Salian's death. Recently, Narayan Rane addressed a press meet, where he made certain claims about Salian's death. 

    Speaking to the media, Chakankar said that the parents of Disha had filed a complaint to the commission regarding the character assassination of their daughter after her death. They sought actions against those who posted incorrect details regarding Disha's death on social media.

    Rupali Chakankar claimed that Malvani police confirmed the commission that Salian's post mortem reports read that she was neither raped nor was pregnant. She said Rane had maligned Disha's character. Rane made a false assertion that the CBI was investigating the case to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the Mumbai Police, Chakankar added.

    Also, Chakankar urged the police to secure the safety and security of Salian's parents, as both of them are senior citizens. The investigation into Salian's death is to be concluded sooner. Previously, Salian's parents have expressed displeasure over the politicians maligning their daughter's name by questioning the circumstances of her death in 2020.

    Also Read: Sushant Rajput Singh's fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR

    Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Screenshots of WhatsApp chat between actor and former manager Disha Salian emerge

    Also Read: Disha Salian had met Sushant Singh Rajput ‘only once for an hour’: Satish Salian

     

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal Municipal Elections Results Hamro Party launched 3 months ago bags 16 wards in Darjeeling gcw

    West Bengal Municipal Elections Results: Hamro Party, launched 3 months ago, bags 18 wards in Darjeeling

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Hooghly district municipalities

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Results: TMC races ahead in Hooghly

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi s mother to Kashi temple gcw

    South Indian businessman donates gold weighing as much PM Modi's mother to Kashi temple

    West Bengal municipal election 2022 Nadia district municipalities result

    West Bengal municipal election results live: TMC sweeps Nadia district

    Cooch Behar municipal election 2022 live updates results

    West Bengal municipal election 2022 results: TMC sweeps Cooch Behar

    Recent Stories

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar RCB

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar

    Joe Biden refers Ukrainian as Iranian during State of Union address internet shows no mercy gcw

    Joe Biden refers to Ukrainian as 'Iranian', internet shows no mercy

    West Bengal Municipal Elections Results Hamro Party launched 3 months ago bags 16 wards in Darjeeling gcw

    West Bengal Municipal Elections Results: Hamro Party, launched 3 months ago, bags 18 wards in Darjeeling

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Hooghly district municipalities

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 Results: TMC races ahead in Hooghly

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon