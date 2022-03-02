Police summon union minister and his son in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager's death

The police have summoned Narayan Rane and Nitish Rane in connection with a charge brought against them by Disha's mother.

The Malvani police station in Mumbai summoned Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane on March 4 and 3, respectively, in connection with a case filed by Disha Salian's parents, the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for allegedly spreading rumours against her.

The police have called the two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to give statements regarding a charge lodged against them by Salian's mother.

The case was filed under sections 500, 509 of IPC and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR, Disha's mother claimed that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making allegations regarding late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The recent move came after the Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairwoman, Rupali Chakankar, requested police to block social media accounts that falsely circulated information about Disha Salian's death and sought action against the Union Minister and his son in the same.

Rupali Chakankar disapproves of all the politics over Salian's death. Recently, Narayan Rane addressed a press meet, where he made certain claims about Salian's death.

Speaking to the media, Chakankar said that the parents of Disha had filed a complaint to the commission regarding the character assassination of their daughter after her death. They sought actions against those who posted incorrect details regarding Disha's death on social media.

Rupali Chakankar claimed that Malvani police confirmed the commission that Salian's post mortem reports read that she was neither raped nor was pregnant. She said Rane had maligned Disha's character. Rane made a false assertion that the CBI was investigating the case to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the Mumbai Police, Chakankar added.

Also, Chakankar urged the police to secure the safety and security of Salian's parents, as both of them are senior citizens. The investigation into Salian's death is to be concluded sooner. Previously, Salian's parents have expressed displeasure over the politicians maligning their daughter's name by questioning the circumstances of her death in 2020.

