Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

The action against Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons -- Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane -- was based on a complaint filed by NCP leader Suraj Chavan.

The Azad Maidan police in Mumbai have registered a case against the Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons, Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, for allegedly linking the name of the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, police stated.

The case was reported based on a complaint registered by the NCP leader Suraj Chavan on Saturday. A police senior officer stated that they had recorded the statement of Chavan and registered the case. Further investigation is on, he added.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

Speaking at a BJP rally in Azad Maidan, Nitesh Rane accused Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik of dealing with Dawood Ibrahim and demanded Malik's resignation. He also stated that Malik is not a saint and questioned why the government did not request his resignation.

Rane also criticized the NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked why Pawar did not ask for Malik's resignation. He also questioned Pawar's connection to Dawood Ibrahim and said he suspected that Pawar is Dawood's man in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the latest, Nitesh Rane, While talking to reporters, said that they would notify the police, what they have to do if an offence has been registered. Rane questioned what was wrong with what he said? He explained he sided with Hindutva without instigating a riot. Is it a mistake to side with Hindutva, then they are ready to commit the same mistake 100 times?

He further added that Pawar alleged that Malik is linked to Dawood Ibrahim because Malik belongs to the Muslim community. Rane said he just questioned whether Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was asked to resign because he is Hindu? They just tried to respond to the issue Pawar raised. Rane asked where the question of instigating riots was raised here?

The BJP MLA stated that he believes that there should not be Hindu-Muslim riots in the country. He added that they being 'Hindutvavadis', will not let Hindus face injustice.

Also Read: 'Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on UP Election result

Also Read: Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest