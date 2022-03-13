Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    The action against Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons -- Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane -- was based on a complaint filed by NCP leader Suraj Chavan.
     

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    The Azad Maidan police in Mumbai have registered a case against the Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons, Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, for allegedly linking the name of the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar to fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, police stated. 

    The case was reported based on a complaint registered by the NCP leader Suraj Chavan on Saturday. A police senior officer stated that they had recorded the statement of Chavan and registered the case. Further investigation is on, he added.  

    The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

    Speaking at a BJP rally in Azad Maidan, Nitesh Rane accused Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik of dealing with Dawood Ibrahim and demanded Malik's resignation. He also stated that Malik is not a saint and questioned why the government did not request his resignation.

    Rane also criticized the NCP chief Sharad Pawar asked why Pawar did not ask for Malik's resignation. He also questioned Pawar's connection to Dawood Ibrahim and said he suspected that Pawar is Dawood's man in Maharashtra. 

    Reacting to the latest, Nitesh Rane, While talking to reporters, said that they would notify the police, what they have to do if an offence has been registered. Rane questioned what was wrong with what he said? He explained he sided with Hindutva without instigating a riot. Is it a mistake to side with Hindutva, then they are ready to commit the same mistake 100 times?

    He further added that Pawar alleged that Malik is linked to Dawood Ibrahim because Malik belongs to the Muslim community. Rane said he just questioned whether Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was asked to resign because he is Hindu? They just tried to respond to the issue Pawar raised. Rane asked where the question of instigating riots was raised here?

    The BJP MLA stated that he believes that there should not be Hindu-Muslim riots in the country. He added that they being 'Hindutvavadis', will not let Hindus face injustice. 

    Also Read: 'Akhilesh Yadav is not at fault': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on UP Election result

    Also Read: Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

    Also Read: Mamata Banerjee speaks to Sharad Pawar, extends support post Nawab Malik's arrest

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Lowest in 40 years: Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut - ADT

    'Lowest in 40 years': Congress slams Modi govt over EPF rate cut

    Here why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police - ADT

    Here's why Paytm founder was arrested by Delhi Police

    BJP slams KTR threat to cut water and power to army cantonment secunderabad

    'Only tyrants do such things': BJP on KTR's threat to cut water and power to army cantonment

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis snt

    IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Fukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat begins shooting shares photos from the set drb

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins shooting; shares photos from the set

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    Hotel in Kerala charges Rs 100 for 'Sambar'; locks up tourists when questioned

    football cristiano Ronaldo fires 807th goal A look at 10 highest goalscorers in football history

    Ronaldo fires 807th goal: A look at 10 highest goalscorers in football history

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1), Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Semi-final 1): Sahal goal gives KBFC upper hand vs JFC

    Video Icon